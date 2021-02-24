APRIL’s Naeun Talks About Her Upcoming Drama, Gratitude Toward Members, And More

APRIL’s Naeun is playful and energetic for @star1 journal!

Within the new pictorial for the March challenge of the journal, Nauen made loveable and cute poses that acquired praised from the workers on set.

Presently, Naeun is in the midst of filming for her upcoming drama “Taxi Driver,” which is slated to premiere on April 9. The present relies on a webtoon of the identical title a few distinctive taxi service during which the drivers get revenge on behalf of their passengers. Concerning her character, Naeun shared, “I’ve taken on the position of a hacker who intelligently and effectively solves her issues. I put in plenty of effort as a result of it’s totally different from the refreshing feeling from my earlier roles. I needed to look easy-going {and professional}, so I boldly reduce my hair brief.”

Along with appearing, Naeun has been busy with music and selection present associated actions. Concerning her busy schedule, Naeun shared, “It’d be a lie if I stated it isn’t tough. Nevertheless, the sensation of happiness is larger. I’m attempting to not overlook to be grateful.”

Moreover, when requested if she appears up her personal title on search engines like google and yahoo, Naeun replied, “I unintentionally turn out to be aware in regards to the feedback and take into consideration them. I’m attempting to carry again nowadays as a result of I need to make time to like myself a bit of bit extra.”

Lastly, Naeun expressed her gratitude to the members of APRIL. She shared, “It’s been seven years since our debut. The members are like household to me, and so they’re my refuge. We belief and depend on one another so much.”

