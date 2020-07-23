APRIL’s Naeun’s Agency Denies Claims Of School Bullying + To Take Legal Action

DSP Media shared a press release to disclaim the assertions of a person who claims to have been bullied by APRIL’s Naeun prior to now.

On July 22, a netizen (hereafter known as “A”) posted on a web based group and said that they had been classmates with Naeun in elementary college. A claimed that that they had been bullied by Naeun and one other good friend prior to now, additional explaining that the three of them had been buddies till Naeun and the opposite good friend started to depart her out and bully her. A shared, “I would like an apology. The recollections hold coming again to me once I see Naeun’s face.”

On July 23, a supply from Naeun’s company DSP Media said to Star Information, “The rumor about Naeun is totally false. DSP Media will collect all associated information and take sturdy authorized motion.”

