APSC Exam: Now Transgender will also be able to apply for Public Service Commission, Assam is the first state to do so

APSC Exam: An Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) official said on Friday that ‘Transgender’ category has been introduced as an option in the gender category in the examination application form of the state civil and allied services and 42 in this category Applications have been received. APSC President Pallava Bhattacharya said that the Commission had on 15 September issued a notice to include transgender in the gender category for joint competitive (preliminary) examinations for the first time to include transgender. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri 2020: APSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy left on these posts in Public Service Commission, apply soon, salary will be up to 97 thousand

An official said that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has already introduced this option in its recruitment process and APSC is the first state commission to do so. Bhattacharya said, “We have received 42 applications in this category for recruitment to the posts of Assam Civil Services Junior Grade and other allied services.” Swati Bidhan Barua, vice-president of the Assam State Transgender Welfare Board, said that it is very good news for 42 transgenders to apply, given the social and economic status of the community in the state. Also Read – Assam Police arrested 15 officials of ACS, APS and other allied services in connection with the cash-for-job scam in APSC |

Altogether 83,251 applicants have submitted the forms till the last day of submission on 25 October. APSC has also started submitting the form online this year.