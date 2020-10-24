AQI reaches Delhi’s toxic and ‘severe’ category, High Court gives this instruction to Kejriwal government

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air has become more poisonous. Delhi Pollution Control Committee data (DPCC) said on Saturday that the National Capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached the ‘severe’ category. The air quality index stood at 432 in Alipur, Delhi, while it was recorded 427 in Mundka and 409 in Wazirpur. Explain that AQI 0-50 is ‘good’, ’51’ and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘medium’, 201 and 300 ‘bad’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ and 401. And between 500 is considered ‘serious’. Also Read – Delhi Air pollution: A quarter of Delhi’s air is seriously polluted, know when it will improve

#WATCH I Delhi: Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere; visuals from Signature Bridge in Waziradab that is witnessing poor visibility. pic.twitter.com/K47cUeYWxu Also read – Delhi Air Pollution Level Today: pollution situation in Delhi is ‘very bad’ today, know when improvement will come – ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020 Also Read – Air quality reaching alarming levels in Delhi due to stubble burning, AQI reached 275

A day earlier, the Delhi High Court directed the AAP government of Delhi and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to petition to ban the bursting of firecrackers and stop burning effigies of Ravana as a symbol. Take appropriate action as a representation.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel directed the Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and CPCB of the Government of Delhi to take decisions in this matter as per the applicable laws, rules, regulations and government policy. The court also directed them to keep in mind the instructions of the Supreme Court on this issue while deciding.

On the other hand, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal has directed various agencies to expedite action against polluting activities in the national capital. Actually, the air quality of the city had gone into ‘very poor’ category on Friday. An official gave this information. He said that the Deputy Governor (LG) has asked the concerned officials to take action against local causes of pollution, such as burning of garbage and other activities.

At the same time, the Delhi government has started a ‘Red Light On, Cart Off’ campaign to bring awareness about vehicular pollution, for which it has deployed 2,500 environmental marshals at 100 traffic signals in Delhi. This campaign will be implemented in all the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi from October 26, which will run till November 15. The duration of the campaign will be from eight in the morning to eight in the night. The government has said that this is an awareness program and no challan will be deducted for this.

(Input: agency)