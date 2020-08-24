Aquaman 2 will be “more severe, more related” says director James Wan

Aquaman 2 director James Wan says the sequel to his 2018 blockbuster will be “a little bit bit more severe, a little bit bit more related”, as befits a movie that’s striving to attain the record-breaking field workplace of the unique.

Aquaman has made $1.1 billion (£840 million), making it the largest film ever primarily based on a DC Comics character, eclipsing the $1.08bn made by The Darkish Knight Rises.

That’s a large splash by any measure and, in line with Deadline, Wan defined on the DC Fandome digital panel over the weekend how they have been approaching the sequel.

“I feel the second is a little bit bit more severe, a little bit bit more related on this planet we live in at the moment. I feel that’s the place it desires to go,” he mentioned.

Anybody who noticed the unique Aquaman (trailer under) will perceive that taking issues more critically will not be a giant problem. The preposterous narrative and excessive motion have been alternately foolish and beautiful. Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian referred to as it a “letdown… Regardless of some engagingly surreal moments, heartfelt environmentalist gestures, big-name supporting roles and occasional prospers of marine camp”.

Empire journal mentioned Aquaman was “passably entertaining… There’s leisure in watching one thing so outrageously over-the-top, exploding in such unusual methods.”

Patrick Wilson returns to position of villain Orm Marius in Aquaman 2 and issued a plea to Wan to discover new worlds within the sequel.

Wilson mentioned: “I do know [Wan] loves world-building and I’d wish to see a few of that. I do know you’re going to push that ocean. There’s plenty of unexplored ocean!”

Wan replied: “I can undoubtedly assure you new worlds on this subsequent one and I feel you’re going to be very excited as an actor.”

King Orm was final seen being defeated by Aquaman/Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and carted off to an underwater jail. Fairly how he escapes and who he aligns with will be attention-grabbing to see develop.

Aquaman author David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will return to put in writing the sequel for Warner Bros and the film is at the moment scheduled for launch in December 2022.

In case you’re in search of more to look at, take a look at our TV information.