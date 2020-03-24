Aquaman 2 Will Draw Inspiration From Silver Age Black Manta Comics



Aquaman creator David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has talked about Aquaman 2 will pull from the Silver Age Black Manta Comics.

Seen by the use of Batman Data, Johnson-McGoldrick took the hazard to reply to fan questions on his Twitter account and, when requested if he had any helpful finding out which will give notion into Aquaman 2, he cited Black Manta Silver Age tales in his reply.

Hmm… Good question. We aren’t taking anyone specific comic e e book story and adapting it, nonetheless should you want to know the vibe we’re going for, pick up nearly any Silver Age story that features Black Manta. — David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (@bravecarrot) March 21, 2020

Each different fan requested about after we may even see The Trench spin-off movie and, while he didn’t give a concrete date, Johnson-McGoldrick inform us the surroundings is doubtlessly slated to fit in between Aquaman 1 and a pair of.

Throughout the first Aquaman film we seen the Trench appear as amphibious creatures who assault Aquaman and Mera. They’re typically depicted as a vicious race of sea creatures which should have compatibility the sunshine horror tones talked about to be present inside the spin-off.

While there could also be nonetheless no affirmation for exactly when The Trench is scheduled to hit cinemas, Aquaman 2 continues to be set to premiere on December 16, 2022.

