Aquaman 2’s First Footage Looks Crazy:

Warner Brothers Discovery released the first video for Aquaman as well as the Lost Kingdom on Sunday. This is the sequel to the hit movie Aquaman that came out in 2018.

In the video, Jason Momoa is back as Arthur Curry, King of Atlantis, a Justice League hero who teams alongside Patrick Wilson’s Ocean Master. This week, fans of superheroes will finally be able to go back to the sea.

Warner Bros. just revealed that the first video for Aquaman as well as the Lost Kingdom, the eagerly anticipated follow-up to James Wan’s 2018 billion-dollar hit Aquaman, will be released on Thursday, September 14.

But you needn’t wait that long before you can see a little bit. This is your initial look at the movie. It’s a sneak peek at the video. Fans won’t have to wait long to find out more, since a full-length movie will come out just four days after this peek.

This First Look At Black Manta, Played Through Yahya Abdul-Mateen Ii, Shows Scenes From The Movie:

This first look shows scenes where Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays Black Manta, swears to get revenge for the death of his father. The bad guy says, “I’m going to kill Aquaman and obliterate everything he cares about as I watch his childhood home burn.”

Within the tease, you’re given a preliminary look at what Wan has planned, and it looks totally crazy. Even though the first movie was silly, it was a big hit because it was bright and full of life. Here’s your first look at Aquaman as well as the Lost Kingdom, which comes out on December 20.

Jason Momoa plays Aquaman, Patrick Wilson plays Orm, Amber Heard plays Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays Black Manta, Nicole Kidman plays Atlanna, Dolph Lundgren plays King Nereus, as well as Randall Park plays Dr. Stephen Shin.

The story is by James Wan, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Jason Momoa, as well as Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. The writing is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The show starts on December 20.

The Initial Aquaman Movie Made More Than $1.15 Billion At The Box Office:

The first Aquaman movie made more than $1.5 billion at the box office, thus becoming the highest-grossing DC Extended Universe movie to date. The second movie will come out on Dec. 20, exactly five years after the first one, which was a big hit.

Heard’s agent, Jessica Kovacevic of WME, said that she thought the bad news about Heard’s claims against Johnny Depp hurt her business behind the scenes. Wan posted a picture from behind the scenes on Instagram on January 12 to mark the last day of shooting for the movie.

“And finally, finally, finally, picture wrap upon the real last day of #Aquaman2 in Malibu with @prideofgypsies and @thereelpatrickwilson. Yes, we do get wet a lot upon this show,” he wrote within the description.

The Full-Length Trailer Will Be Shown For The First Time On September 14:

On Thursday, September 14, the full-length video will be shown for the first time. In the preview, Jason Momoa was seen as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, all scaled up and orange and green.

It also had Yahya Abdul Mateen II to be Black Manta, who vowed to destroy Aquaman’s business completely. Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, as well as Nicole Kidman will also be back for the sequel to DC’s most profitable movie to date.

No one knows how much screen time all those people get, though. But it looks like the third set of reshoots happened, so Aquaman as well as the Lost Kingdom will be in theaters upon December 20.