Aquaman Director James Wan Guarantees One New Element That Will Be Present In The Sequel

Patrick Wilson: I am excited for some new worlds. I do know you like world-building, and I’d wish to see a few of that. I might wish to see the place else we will go. As a result of I do know you’re going to push that ocean. There’s a variety of unexplored ocean! We solely know 5 p.c of the ocean, and that is folks!

James Wan: That is true. I can positively assure you new worlds on this subsequent one, and I believe you’re going to be very excited as an actor with what you are going to play with with Orm.