Aquaman Writer Offers Update On Possible Sequel Changes

The DC Prolonged Universe is constant to develop, and one of many characters who’s going to assist lead the franchise into the long run is Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. The King of Atlantis made a severe splash on the field workplace when his solo movie debuted again in 2018 and now, each a sequel and spinoff are within the works. Whereas particulars are scarce on each tasks, it seems one author might have allegedly supplied an replace.
A Twitter account that seems to belong to Aquaman co-writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick engaged followers in a Q&A, throughout which the author was requested about his work on the upcoming DC sequel and spinoff. When it comes to Aquaman 2, he confirmed that he and James Wan are nonetheless in communication concerning the challenge, regardless of the coronavirus pandemic:
It is going good! I am texting with JW concerning the draft of the script proper now — I believe you are gonna dig it!
Apparently, he additionally talked about that he and Wan are usually not aiming to adapt any explicit Aquaman story from the comics. Nevertheless, there may be one explicit supply they’ll draw some inspiration from, and it includes a key DC villain:
Hmm… Good query. We’re not taking anybody explicit comedian ebook story and adapting it, however if you wish to know the vibe we’re going for, choose up just about any Silver Age story that includes Black Manta.
When it comes to The Trench, Johnson-McGoldrick couldn’t drop an excessive amount of info however did state that they’re aiming for the movie to happen between the unique Aquaman movie and its sequel:
Theoretically, it takes place between 1 and a couple of. However some items of that is nonetheless being labored out.
James Wan’s Aquaman ended with Arthur Curry defeating his half-brother, King Orm and taking the throne. Elsewhere, David Kane –Black Manta—was recovered by Dr. Stephen Shin after surviving his struggle with Curry.
This was clearly hinting to a doable plot level for the sequel and, based mostly on David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick’s alleged feedback, it appears to be like like Black Manta will take heart stage. That is positive to be a aid to some followers who believed the character was considerably sidelined in his first massive display screen outing.
The Trench movie is simply as massive a thriller as the situation itself, and neither James Wan or Johnson-McGoldrick will seemingly share a lot about it. It’s nonetheless attention-grabbing that it may happen earlier than the Aquaman sequel. This makes one surprise if the movie will someway function a direct lead-in to Arthur Curry’s second solo outing.
With Aquaman 2 and The Trench nonetheless a couple of years away and the coronavirus nonetheless affecting Hollywood, it’s going to seemingly be some time earlier than we’re handled to any official updates. Aquaman 2 is slated to open on December 16, 2022, whereas The Trench has no set launch date
