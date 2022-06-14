Ara: History Untold is the new Xbox strategy game featuring Civilization veterans; trailer and details

Oxide Games joins forces with Xbox Game Studios Publishing for this adventure called to evolve the genre.

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase held yesterday left us with a lot of news, including an extensive Starfield gameplay that we’re going to be talking about for weeks, and also this new strategy title: Ara: History Untold, whose first trailer made us think of a new Civilization or a Humankind trailer. We were not very misguided, since it is a bet of veterans of the Firaxis saga.

In Ara: History Untold players will be able to create and lead a nation through history as they explore new lands, develop arts and culture, act with diplomacy and take on their rivals to prove that they are the greatest leaders in history. “build an animated and dynamic fully rendered world brought to life by the power of Oxide’s proprietary Nitrous Engine, where your playstyle and the choices you make will shape the world you create, people’s lives, and your legacy as a leader.” Press release.

Ara: History Untold is in development by Oxide Games, founded by some of the developers behind Civilization V and other popular games in the genre, in close collaboration with Xbox Game Studios Publishing for PC, Xbox Series and Xbox One, as well as of course a Premiere from day one on Game Pass.

“Oxide Games has an ambitious vision to deliver a truly innovative evolution of the turn-based strategy genre, however this vision cannot be realized without its players.” In this way, those responsible invite those interested to join the insider program of Ara: History Untold starting today and to be able to enjoy later, this year, a first technical alpha of the video game.

