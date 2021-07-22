Aramco Chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan Joins Reliance Industries Ltd Board As Impartial Director | 📝 LatestLY

Mumbai, July 22: Reliance Industries (RIL) mentioned on Thursday that the appointment of Aramco Chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan as an impartial director of the corporate has taken impact from July 19. On June 24, RIL board had authorized the appointment of Yasir. Al-Rumayyan, as an extra director of the corporate, designated as an impartial director.

Moreover, at the identical day, the corporate knowledgeable that Y. P. Trivedi, an impartial director of the corporate, had demitted his place of work as a director of the corporate efficient from the belief of the forty fourth Annual Normal Assembly (Submit IPO) hung on 24 June 2021, because of well being causes. Trivedi joined the board of administrators of the corporate in 1992. Reliance AGM 2021: Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan To Sign up for RIL Board As Impartial Director.

Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan has been governor of the Public Funding Fund of Saudi Arabia since 2015, main all spaces of operation of the sovereign wealth fund, which sits on the center of Saudi Arabia’s Imaginative and prescient 2030 and financial transformation technique. He additionally serves as guide to the Normal Secretariat of the Cupboard of Ministers, a place he has held since 2016.

Al-Rumayyan’s revel in encompasses over 25 years running in a few of Saudi Arabia’s outstanding monetary establishments. He started his profession on the Saudi Hollandi Financial institution, the place he occupied key positions throughout more than a few departments ahead of changing into Head of World Brokerage.

