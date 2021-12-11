ARC Raiders, the new game from Battlefield veterans, is presented with a spectacular trailer

It is developed by Embark Studios, former members of DICE, and its launch points to 2022.

During the past dawn, The Game Awards 2021 He left us a multitude of announcements, in addition to the prizes corresponding to the best games of the year. Among all of them is ARC Raiders, the new game of Embark Studios, who works on two productions at the same time, and this is one of them. We knew it was going to be taught, and the truth is that it did not disappoint.

Through a trailer that you can see at the top of this news, the studio made up of DICE veterans has announced its new sci-fi action shooter. If we are honest, it looks spectacular, with sequences that intersperse cinematics and gameplay where we can see the magnitude of the battles they propose, which take place at a frenetic pace.

It is a cooperative free to play shooter in third personDuring the video, we see the character (or raider) that we control facing different large machines, so we can expect great challenges to resist the invasion of ARC, a ruthless mechanized threat that descends from space. It’s about a cooperative third person shooter, so it will be necessary to collaborate to overcome the different challenges that we will find ourselves in a world that seems very detailed, with a retrofuturist aesthetic.

Posted by Nexon, ARC Raiders is a title free to play, and its release date points to 2022. It plans its arrival on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, as well as being available with GeForce Now. We will have to wait, therefore, to find out more about its playable proposal and its structure, whose monetization we will have to learn over the months.

If you’ve been wanting to check out last night’s winners, remember that you have the complete list of The Game Awards 2021 awards available.

