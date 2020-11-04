Arcade Fire Debut New Tune, “Technology A’ on ‘Colbert’

Arcade Fire debuted a topical new tune referred to as “Technology A” on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert’s” stay election-night particular Tuesday.

The tune, with its refrain of “I can’t wait,” is oddly acceptable for the scenario the world discovered itself in on Wednesday morning, because the election’s end result stays unclear.

Colbert launched the tune as “impressed by the present local weather of the nation, with a hopeful message to the youths,” and the present reduce to the group in a snug studio festooned with candles and glowing lights. A masked youngster walked into the room and yelled right into a microphone, “That is era A! And we’re not gonna wait!” because the group launched into the tune, with its refrain, “I can’t wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait/ Too little too late!” Whereas the group shaped and is predicated in Montreal, founding members Win and Will Butler are from Houston.

The tune has a driving rhythm and, in fact, an anthemic really feel, though it’s way more aggressive than the fabric on the group’s most up-to-date album, “All the pieces Now,” which got here out three and a half years in the past. Since its launch, Arcade Fire has dropped only one tune, a canopy of the Disney basic “Child Mine” for the remake of “Dumbo,” though the bandmembers have been concerned in a 123 of solo initiatives.

Nevertheless, in an interview with producer Rick Rubin final month on the “Damaged File” podcast, singer and chief songwriter Win Butler revealed that the group has written “two or three” albums value of fabric that they plan to document within the coming weeks.

“As soon as your physique’s already going, there’s no stopping it, so I’ve simply been writing,” he stated. “I can’t keep in mind a time once I’ve written extra. [It] seems like being 18, sitting by the piano for 5 days in a row working on a melody for a verse. It’s been fairly superb truly.”

He stated one silver lining of lockdown has been the time it’s provided to work on new materials. “We now have a studio, have each keyboard, drum machine, piano – all the pieces I may need – and fucking time. The one piece that’s been lacking [on previous albums] is the time, and now the time is there.”