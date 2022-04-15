Arcade Paradise preview. Preview with gameplay, price and trailers for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC

The mere fact of entering an arcade it was an experience in itself. The constant stimulation of lights and sounds, the aesthetics of each piece of furniture, and why deny it? that curious atmosphere halfway between the pub and the neighborhood store. And despite the fact that it was enough to carry a handful of coins in your pocket to enter its doors with a smile from ear to ear, the true almost impossible fantasy of every patron was have your own arcade. Or at least a room full of machines. Arcade Paradise gives shape and substance to that dream and transforms it into a video game that is also terribly addictive.

The new game from Nosebleed Interactive, who have already cemented our entrepreneurial spirit with Vostok Inc., puts us in front of a recreation room. Not in the way that Capcom Arcade Stadium does, collecting classic hit games, but through the comprehensive management of our own business. With the double advantage that we will not have to deal with the paperwork part and that we will not have to transport and install the machines either. Which, far from limiting the experience, is appreciated.

Allowing us to take care of the small details that make the difference, immersing ourselves fully in the blessed aesthetics of the early 90s and, how it should be, giving rise to us playing with all the machines in sight. Arcades created for the occasion, although shamelessly inspired by hits of the time. because the good thing about Arcade Paradise is that it is a business that must be taken care of in a special way, but in its own way it manages itself.

Enough ingredients to delight anyone nostalgic for the golden days of arcades. Or, at least, for several generations of video game enthusiasts. The ones that grew up swarming around those huge tube screens conveniently wrapped in joysticks in an era long before 4K resolution and 60 FPS. a few years in which the only important thing was to have fun and leave your initials on screen. Although, as you will see, before having your own Arcade Paradise It will be necessary to clean dozens of t-shirts, socks and gayumbos.

The neighborhood needs something more fun than a laundromat





Who has never dreamed of being in charge of a business that is managed more or less automatically? At present it is something that is not particularly striking or new, but in March 1993 not everything was so automated. Ashley, however, it is not so clear: at 19 years old, and in the middle of his university career, he feels that he has had to play babysitter by force of the family laundry. Which is synonymous with cleaning other people’s clothes, picking up the garbage, cleaning toilets and removing chewing gum stuck to the seats.

In Arcade Paradise we’re Ashley, and the start isn’t particularly promising: armed with a PDA and her alarm clock suspiciously similar To a Casio you will have to use your recently acquired knowledge in the career of Business Administration to put shirts from a washing machine to the dryer and, later, leave it in your basket at the customer’s disposal. It may be routine, but every neighborhood needs a laundromat. Luckily for our protagonist, in the room that connects the laundry room with the local office there is a small oasis of fun.





Between shelves, some exposed pipes and empty bottles that we must collect, the waiting room of our laundry has a soft drink dispenser and three recreational. One of them also with a steering wheel. Somehow you have to kill time until the dryer work your magic. Ashley’s surprise comes when she realizes when she opens the purses of these machines before cashing in that they are overflowing. In fact, there is a small fortune in the form of coins in each of them!

From now on a dilemma opens up. We can continue to play indefinitely in the laundromat or we can have our own initiative and invest the change from those machines in the waiting room to buy another arcade. Maybe a couple. Ashley’s father is clear that his business is one of the essential pillars of the neighborhood. That the community does not need an arcade and that the little martians Y the Pac-Man are literally silly ideas.





But, of course, it is up to us to prove him wrong. So we connect to the internet, we go to www.arcademania.com and we ask for one more arcade. Overall, there’s plenty of room in the waiting room and we’re literally using up the chump change from the arcade machines that were there.

What neither Ashley nor her father suspected is that this new piece of furniture Strike Gold left at the door will open Pandora’s box. And, although, as soon as we get off the bus and open the business, we will still have to wash pants and underwear for several days until we fulfill our schedule and responsibilities, little by little the true game about games will take shape: create the arcade that we had always dreamed of having.

Arcade Paradise: where even the most routine is experienced as a video game





It has happened to all of us at some point: after installing a game you start it just to see if it works as it should, to try it out for a while, and when you take a look at the clock eight hours have passed since you started the game. That’s essentially what happened to me. Arcade Paradise. Literally. And that, as you can see in all our captures, the version that was offered to us is still a Work in Development.

Arcade Paradise is much more than a compendium of blatantly arcade games, but instead seeks to offer the experience of starting our own business. Starting from the security of a family laundry and gradually expanding it into a true arcade. Which means having access to all your games, but also taking pizza boxes and newspapers off the floor and putting them in the dumpster.





Although, in this contact, we have not yet managed to test the 35 recreational experiences promised by Nosebleed Interactive, the truth is that we must recognize the versatility and imagination of its creators when it comes to offering simple and enjoyable games capable of addressing all tastes. And while you won’t see the true classics of the time, some of them are replicas, cheeky homages, or outright clones of well-known hits.

Logically, to get new machines we will need money and space to put them. The first we will obtain based on working in the laundry doing the laundry, but also all the routine activities of a maintenance person. Being, in turn, micro-games within the game itself. If you remove a piece of gum the first time or you make baskets when throwing the garbage, you will have an economic bonus, in addition to what you earn from the purses of the machines, the change machine or when doing the laundry.





No less interesting is the management of the space and how, little by little, you are turning the laundry into a true paradise for recreational machines. Your little video game empire It begins with a small room that gradually fills with furniture. The next step? Prove to Ashley’s father that video games are also a business and expand the playground. Luckily, Lesley, Ashley’s sister, will help us with all possible paperwork.

In fact, in what we have played in Arcade Paradise We haven’t come across any customers, so the arcade coins and laundry baskets appear out of nowhere waiting to be served. And the same can be said of the garbage and waste that will force us to keep an eye on our playable obsessions and another on the ground we walk on.

Next opening: spring 2022





So far we have talked about the game proposal Arcade Paradisebut there is one aspect that rounds off the experience: Nosebleed Interactive is completely successful in giving the whole a very nostalgic tone. Placing the beginning of our entrepreneurial adventure on a very specific date: the end of March 1993. A year in which the first arcade hits, contemporary bombshells with a more refined pixel-art and those puzzles so addictive and full of color that are well worth a coin.

Arcade Paradise categorically refuses to be the umpteenth collection of retro games that comes out in the wake of nostalgia: it is a simple and very entertaining arcade manager simulator that knows how to displace the most bureaucratic aspects of the job, makes routine tasks entertaining and, as it should be, puts us ahead more than thirty games specifically designed to entertain us. Not only as video games, but from our own responsibilities in the laundry.





That said, don’t expect the depth or complexity of OutRun, Cadillacs and Dinosaurs, or Ghosts ‘n Goblins from these games. There are cheeky homages to Bomberman or Puzzle Bobble, of course, and Arcade Paradise encourages you to play these all you want. But the great experience that sustains the game goes beyond the fact of enjoying each game separately, but the pleasure of having your own arcade.

In any case, this first visit to the Arcade Paradisethe video game that wants to return to the true essence of arcade games, It has left us with great sensations.. With a lot of nostalgia and extra fun. And the best thing is that it won’t take too long to walk through the door again: Wired Productions will publish the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC this spring and, beware, that Meridiem Games will give you the alternative to the digital format with a physical edition with its own extras.

What better way to return to March 1993 than to brand new Arcade Paradise in its own box?





