Arcadegeddon shooter hits new player milestone after leaving Early Access

Knowing that Illfonic has earned its place in the video game sector with works like Friday the 13th or Predator: Hunting Grounds, it is not a surprise that players have been paying attention to the release of its most recent Arcadegeddon. The title has been available in Early Access for several months, but it was last July when its developers announced an official launch.

Arcadegeddon already has a million playersAnd it seems that this decision has been a success, as Illfonic affirms through a press release sent to 3DJuegos that Arcadegeddon already has a million players enjoying his shooter proposal. This includes all users of the platforms the game is on: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series y PC through the Epic Games Store.

Arcadegeddon invites us to save an arcade from the clutches of a megacorporation. Either alone or with the help of some friends, we will have to face the virus that the company Fun Fun Co. has introduced into the video game, which gives us the chance to experience its frenetic shooter component through some challenges that we must overcome if we want to save Gilly’s Arcade.

If you are interested in the premise of Arcadegeddon, it should be remembered that the title is already available as a free game for PS Plus Essential members. In addition, from IllFonic they remember that the physical version of the delivery will arrive from the hand of Nighthawk Interactive from Tuesday August 30.

