Arcane makes history: the League of Legends series for Netflix wins an Emmy award

Last year we attended the premiere of Arcane, the Netflix animated series based on the universe of the League of Legends video game that was a revolution once it landed on the platform. A couple of months ago we learned that the production was competing for several Emmy awards, and we already have the resolution.

As the organization has made official, Arcane has taken the Emmy Award for Best Animated Series of the Year, having prevailed over other proposals such as Rick and Morty, Bob’s Burgers, What would happen if…? and The Simpsons, the other four animated series that aspired to win the award.

The recognition not only draws attention for the mere award itself, but also because it is about the first streaming animated series to do so. To date, several different productions from different platforms had been nominated (such as the remarkable BoJack Horseman), but none of them had managed to be chosen as the winner until Arcane.

It is the first streaming animation series to do soThe co-creator of Arcane Christopher Linke has been in charge of collecting the Emmy at the gala. “It’s very important to us, since we come from video games,” he commented. “It’s amazing to see how the world has embraced our characters and our stories, so thanks to Netflix, who believed in us from the beginning, to Riot Gameswho worked on the IP, and all the people who have been with League of Legends for the last twelve years and who have helped make it as big as it is today.”

From Netflix they already confirmed at the end of last year that Arcane will have a second season later although, unfortunately, it will be necessary to wait more than necessary due to the work involved in having each episode ready. At the moment we know that the new season will not be available in 2022, without a specific date still marked on the platform’s calendar.

