Arcane, the hit Netflix series about League of Legends, will have a second season

The animated adaptation of the video game has been a phenomenon, both in criticism and in popularity.

The relationship of Netflix with video games it has not stopped growing. After a successful series of The Witcher, for which its second season is falling, and after the acquisition of the Night School Studio, creators of Oxenfree and Afterparty, the streaming platform opted for the successful and veteran MOBA, League of Legends, for your new original series.

Arcane premiered on Netflix on November 7Arcane premiered the past November 7 on Netflix and it has been a success, both in criticism and popularity, managed to position itself as the Netflix original series with the best rating on the well-known IMDB portal, in addition to having managed to stay as one of the Most viewed series November worldwide on the platform.

The series explores the relationship between the wealthy and stable city of Piltover and the sordid and hard Zaun, these will be the backdrop for a story featuring some of the champions most beloved of the famous video game. The third act premiered yesterday on Netflix, ending the series, but fans have not been slow to receive great news from the production company, which has announced the production of a second season.

“Brace yourselves, folks. Arcane season 2 is already in production. Where’s a Hexgate when do you need it? “, was the message shared along with a small teaser. universe of riot games It has not stopped expanding, and today we have received interesting news through a new gameplay of its next fighting game, Project L. Remember that you have our analysis of the first act of Arcane available.

