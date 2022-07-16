Arcane, the League of Legends series on Netflix, aims for more awards with two Emmy nominations

These would be the first Riot Games awards within the famous awards gala.

It’s already become clear to us that Arcane, Netflix’s famous League of Legends animated series, has captivated both MOBA players and viewers who have nothing to do with video games. The production has shown this in multiple occasions with the accolades obtained at the Annie Awards and its perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Arcane has been nominated for Best Animated Program and Best Sound EditingWell, it seems that the series continues to add achievements and, as we read on the Arcane Twitter account, it now has its sights set on the premios Emmy. In this sense, Riot Games celebrates that its production has been nominated for the Best Animated Program y Best Sound Editing in a comedy or drama series.

We will meet the winners of the gala in the month of September. But, if Arcane were victorious in this contest, we would be talking about the first Emmys obtained by Riot Games. In this way, the company would continue to reiterate the success of its project beyond being considered the best-rated Netflix original series, according to the famous ratings portal. IMDB.

Be that as it may, we will follow the development of the Emmy awards to know the result achieved by Arcane. For those of us who just want to see how the dramatic story of Jinx y Vi, It should be remembered that Riot Games has already confirmed a second season. But unfortunately, it will not arrive in time to close 2022.

More about: Arcane, League of Legends, Emmy Awards and Nominees.