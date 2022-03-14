Arcane, the League of Legends series on Netflix, sweeps the prestigious Annie Awards

Riot’s production has won the award in all the categories in which it participated.

Since Netflix premiered the animated series based on the universo League of LegendsArcane, have not stopped raining praise for its fantastic staging, the magnetism of its characters, the careful animation and its great soundtrack. This has been evidenced in the public with receptions as impressive as the one achieved on Rotten Tomatoes, or becoming the Netflix original series with the highest rating on IMDB.

To the innumerable list of successes, Riot’s production added 9 nominations for the Annie Awards, considered the ‘Oscar of animation’. Arcane He has not let one of the awards escape him at these prestigious animation awards, in the ‘TV/Media’ category:

Best General Audience Production – Episode When These Walls Come Tumbling Down



Best Special Effects: Episode Oil and Water



Best Character Animation: episode The Monster You Created



Best Character Design: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved episode



Best Directing: episode The Monster You Created



Best Production Design: episode Happy Progress Day!



Mejor guion gráfico: episodio When These Walls Come Tumbling Down



Best Voice Acting: episode When These Walls Come Tumbling Down



Mejor Guion: episodio The Monster You Created

Arcane has been the grand winner of the contestbecoming the animated audiovisual product most awarded of this edition. Such important figures in the video game industry as Hideo Kojima have not hesitated to share their admiration for a series that they believe will mark the future of animation. Fortunately, Riot is already working on a second seasonalthough this will not arrive until after 2022.

