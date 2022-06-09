Arcane, the successful League of Legends series on Netflix, dates the premiere of a ‘making of’ documentary

The production managed to obtain an extremely high rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is already preparing a second season.

Anyone who has played League of Legends will have been curious about Arcane, an animated series that not only expands the MOBA universe with the story of the sisters Jinx and Vi, but has also garnered some really positive reviews. Proof of this is its perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, although its rating on IMDB should also be highlighted, where it was positioned as top rated netflix series.

Riot Games will premiere this ‘making of’ documentary on August 4After this success, the animation team wanted to capture their experience in a new ‘making of’ documentary that is scheduled to premiere on Riot Games’ YouTube channel on August 4. According to information provided during Netflix’s Geeked Week, the production is named after Bridging the Rift and will have five chapters in which the creation of the series will be reviewed.

In this way, Riot Games proposes us to discover the history of Arcane from a totally different perspective, which will reveal data on design decisions and ideas for the plot. On the other hand, we will also be able to follow the creation and development of a animation style which has caught the interest of a lot of viewers.

The community is also waiting for news around the second season of Arcane and what will be the continuation of a story that has left us in suspense. At the moment, we already have confirmation that Riot Games is preparing said production and, unfortunately, has already warned that it will not arrive during this 2022. Therefore, the story of Jinx and Vi will be made to beg a little more.

