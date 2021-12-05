Arcane will take Silco to fight in TFT: he will be the first character in the game that does not belong to LOL

From Riot Games they suggest that the capo of the underground city might not be the only outsider to arrive at TFT.

Arcane, the Riot Games animated series that adapts the League of Legends video game, is being a success, having received excellent reviews and with a second season already underway. One of the keys to the series is its interesting characters, with well-developed plots and numerous layers to his personality.

Among the varied cast of characters, stands out Silco as one of the most relevant in the story, an underground city boss who portrays himself as a cunning and ruthless villain with clear goals. From Riot Games, they have confirmed that Silco will join the battle in Teamfight Tactics during the mid-set update of Gossip and gossip in February 2022.

Adapting Silco to TFT has been a challenge for Riot GamesThis is the first time Teamfight Tactics has received a exclusive unitSince, until now, the game’s character roster consisted of League of Legends champions. From Riot Games they have confessed that this has been a challenge, both for being a character taken from an animated series and for the skills in which he stands out. “Silco won’t make it to LoL, so we had to create it from scratch“, confesaba Riot Games.

“Create a unit as sinister and powerful as Silco it has not been an easy task. However, the power does not belong to the strongest, fastest or smartest, but to those who have a design of well thought out champion“Riot Games pointed out. The company has not yet shared the details of Silco’s kit, although they have insisted that it will be” the brains of the fight. “This is the first non-LOL character to join TFT, although since Riot Game have hinted that it might not be the only stranger to arrive. “Perhaps individuals from outside of Runeterra may even join in.” Riot Games has not stopped expanding its universe with new projects as interesting as the recently released, Ruined King.

More about: Arcane, Silco and TFT.