Arceus better than you expected? Has he let you down? This is your Final Verdict

Heavily criticized in recent years, Game Freak takes the Pokémon saga in a new direction with Pokémon Legends: Arceus, its great RPG exclusive to Nintendo Switch that gives us the freedom to explore a gigantic stage with wide open spaces. Is it the game you expected? Do you think it is the right address? We open the debate in this new Final Verdict.

Although their video games continue to sell outrageously, to the point that Pokémon Sword / Shield have exceeded 23 million games sold in recent years. Game Freak has been the subject of many critics due to the lack of innovation in its RPGs and the lack of ambition of the Japanese studio to take a big step forward in terms of the graphics of its games. For that reason, the announcement of Pokémon Legends: Arceus was so well received by the majority of fans of this mythical saga of role-playing adventures that they already exceeds 25 years of history. For the first time in a long time, fans felt that the Game Freak series was moving in a new and exciting direction that, inevitably, at that first moment, was reminiscent of what was seen in the great The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild; although time later it would be confirmed that his open world It wouldn’t be anywhere near as big and free as the one in Link’s last great adventure. Little mattered that; the illusion was still intact… with nuances.

Although Pokémon Legends was exciting with its new premise, freer and with more freedom to explore and capture Pokémon, from the moment the video game was presented, criticism rained down on it for its discreet technical section, showing scenes devoid of life and with pictures not especially pretty. With the game finally in the hands of millions of players of Nintendo Switch, which is literal because in just one week it exceeded 6 million games sold, and having received great praise from the press and players, but also criticism, in 3DJuegos we open the debate with a new Final Verdict dedicated to the one that without a doubt it will be one of the most popular games of 2022. Has the new Pokémon lived up to the hype? What do you like the most and the least about this RPG? As always, we invite you to participate by leaving your comments in the forum and voting in the poll.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Travel back in time to the Pokémon universe to discover and make sense of many of the essential ideas that have been part of the series since its very birth on the legendary Game Boy, more than 25 years ago. With a premise as interesting as this, Pokémon Legends: Arceus gives us the freedom to explore the colorful landscapes of Hisuithe territory that later would be known as the sinnoh region in the fourth generation of Pokémon. Your system combat introduces important new features, giving the player more options to hit hard or fast depending on their battle strategy. The capture of Pokémon and the relationship with these creatures also change significantly, awakening in the player a sense of exploration and discovery that we had not had in a game of the saga for a long time. With these changes, Pokémon Legends lays the foundation for the future of the saga. What other surprises and advances are in store for the future?

YOUR PROMISES

A large setting with open world areas to explore freely.



A renewed combat system that remains faithful to the Pokémon essence.



Abundant contents to entertain even after completing the story.



Many mysteries and surprises for a more elaborate and mature plot.



Lay the foundations for the future of the Pokémon saga.

THE ALLEGATIONS

J.C. Smith, director de marketing en The Pokémon Company. “A Pokémon with a more mature story? We know there’s interest in that. And I think the creatives know very well that there is that desire. But we try to keep the focus on creating an experience that’s accessible to everyone.”

Nintendo, official description of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. “Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await.”

PEOPLE’S COURT

3DGAMES: Mandatory

Assessment: “With the exception of the graphical finish, which leaves a lot to be desired, the glitches and ailments of Pokémon Legends: Arceus are more than welcome because they are just the kind of rough edges that are attributed to a game that has radically changed its design. Overall , is a much more exciting game than in the past, faster and more decisive, with intense encounters both when it comes to completing the story, as well as completing the Pokédex, and above all, one that shows (finally) to have understood to the fans.

METACRITIC

Nintendo Life (90): “Pokémon Legends: Arceus feels like the result of 25 years of learning from Game Freak, refining the formula, and finally, driving the saga in an amazing and exciting new direction. With the emphasis on extremely satisfying exploration, addictive capturing mechanics, a strong cast of Pokémon, and a genuine sense of scale the series has never had before, Pokémon Legends Arceus is, quite simply, one of the best Pokémon games ever.”

IGN (70): “Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an ambitious revamp that successfully revolutionizes the familiar Pokémon catching and battling experiences, but unfortunately, it’s set in a drab, empty, and sometimes tedious world.”

Game Informer (88): “Pokémon Legends: Arceus marks an exciting new direction for the series, while maintaining many of the core principles that made Game Freak’s series so beloved in the first place.”

