Archana Puran Singh Wiki, Age, Husband, Circle of relatives, Youngsters, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Archana Puran Singh is an Indian actress and television presenter. She is largest known for judging various comedy reveals. Archana has carried out comic roles in various Bollywood films.

Wiki/Biography

Archana Puran Singh used to be born on 26 September 1962 (age 56 years; as in 2018) in Dehradun, Uttar Pradesh (now in Uttarakhand). She did her schooling from a Convent of St Jesus and Mary in Dehradun and went to Girl Shri Ram College for Ladies, Delhi Faculty to pursue a degree in English Honours. At the age of 18, she relocated to Mumbai to make a occupation in modelling. Archana did a variety of advertisements as a model and bagged a TV serial “Karamchand” in 1985.

Physically Glance

Best: 5′ 5”

Weight: 68 kg

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Hair Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Husband

Archana belongs to a Hindu Family. Her father is a legal professional. Now not so much is considered her mother. She has one sister and two brothers. Her younger brother’s establish is Sandeep.

Archana met Parmeet Sethi, actor and director, at a birthday party and slowly they fell in love with one any other. The duo lived in a live-in dating for 7 years previous than tying the knot on 30 June 1992. It used to be Archana’s 2nd marriage. The couple has two sons Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi.

Career

Archana made her film debut in 1987 with the film “Abhishek” opposite Aditya Pancholi. Next, she made a small glance throughout the film “Nikaah” all over which she carried out the location of a salesgirl. She then starred throughout the Bollywood film “Jalwa” along with Naseeruddin Shah. The film used to be an enormous hit and her potency used to be preferred by means of the audience.

Now not very happy with the films she used to be being equipped as a lead, she decided on to play the supporting characters in hit films like “Agneepath,” “Shola Aur Shabnam,” “Saudagar,” “Aashiq Awara,” “Raja Hindustani,” “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” and “Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!.”

Inside the early 90s, Archana carried out the location of a ghost in loads of episodes of the “Zee Horror Provide.” From 2007, she judging the Sony TV’s recreational provide “Comedy Circus.” She is the only make a selection to have judged 18 seasons of the current.

Archana moreover hosted season 1 of the dance reality provide “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa” along at the side of her husband, Parmeet Sethi.

Salary

Archana will receives a commission ₹3 crore for a complete season of a provide.

Favourite Problems

Foods: Spaghetti in cream sauce with spinach, Alli Olio pasta

Films: The Superb Girl, Gulabi, Area On my own

TV Reveals: Buddies, Bigg Boss

Books: The Suswa Saga by means of Pradeep Singh, Conform to the Arrow, Feng Shui Your Lifestyles by means of Dimple Luniya

Consuming puts: Singh Saab, Asilo in Mumbai, Arabian Nites, Cafe Bruno inside the United Kingdom, The Royal Munkey in New York

Data

Her leisure pursuits embody travelling and learning.

Her friends and family fondly identify her Archie.

Archana is regularly spotted eating alcohol.