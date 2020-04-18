Archbishop of Uganda urges women to use contraception during lockdown

Circle of kinfolk planning staff hails Stephen Kazimba Mugalu’s destroy with Anglican customized, nonetheless Catholic officers emblem suggestion immoral

The model new archbishop of Uganda has end up to be the first primate of the country’s Anglican church to embody utilizing modern contraceptives after urging women to be “very cautious” to steer clear of getting pregnant all by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The ninth archbishop of the church of Uganda, Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, said in a televised Sunday sermon he’s “really concerned” that many women will get pregnant all by the nationwide shutdown. On Tuesday, President Yoweri Museveni extended the preliminary 14-day lockdown for an extra three weeks.

Proceed learning…

