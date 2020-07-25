‘Archer’ Sets Season 11 Premiere Date

“Archer,” the Emmy-winning comedy sequence, is returning to FXX. The 11th season will premiere two back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. PT/ET.

“Archer” is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows eight dysfunctional spies of the Worldwide Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS), a fictional New York-based intelligence company. The group is led by Sterling Archer, portrayed by Aisha Tyler, who returns to the scene after a three-year coma. Earlier seasons have reimagined the core solid as inventory characters from a noir movie, following the group’s mission in a distant South Pacific island in 1939 and in a retro-futuristic outer house.

“Archer” was conceived by creator Adam Reed following the cancellation of his Grownup Swim sequence “Frisky Dingo.” The darkish comedy attracts inspiration from the James Bond franchise, referencing heavy humor and meta-comedy. There have been 110 episodes broadcast within the present’s historical past.

The sequence has additionally obtained quite a few awards, together with three Primetime Emmy Awards and 4 Critics Alternative Awards. The sequence has additionally obtained 15 Annie Award nominations, for excellent achievement in animation, writing, path and voice performing.

The animated sequence options the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer, Tyler as Lala Kane, Jessica Walter as Archer’s mom and Malory Archer, Judy Greer as Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell as Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, Adam Reed as Ray Gillette and Fortunate Yates as Algernop Krieger.

“Archer” was created by Reed, govt produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The upcoming season is produced by FX Productions.

Watch the trailer beneath.