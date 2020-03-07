Arclight Cinemas Imagines the Future of Popcorn With ‘Popped’ Program

ArcLight Cinemas is upping its food and drinks sport with a brand new year-long program designed to “redefine the popcorn expertise.” Partnering with eating places and rising culinary manufacturers throughout the nation, ArcLight will provide new popcorn flavors, cocktails, menu objects and occasions.

The theater chain, which now has places in 5 cities, is becoming a member of the push to supply theatergoers extra distinctive decisions in meals and drinks.

“The popcorn expertise hasn’t modified in 100 years,” mentioned ArcLight VP of movie advertising and marketing Kevin Holloway. “We’re going to rethink the expertise.”

Popped launched Wednesday at Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome, that includes a dinner from Majordomo chef Jude Parra-Sickels, who might be creating one of the theater circuit’s new signature popcorn flavors. His popcorn creation is impressed by the dinner’s crispy butterball potatoes with peanuts, chili and crunchy corn kernels. Fittingly, the meal ended with miso panna cotta topped with caramel corn.

The primary new twist to roll out might be Mexican avenue corn-flavored popcorn in partnership with Tocaya Organica. Momofuku’s fried hen idea Fuku will provide cinemagoers moveable bites that may be taken into theaters, whereas non-alcoholic spirits model Seedlip will characteristic cocktail creations at ArcLight’s bars.

All through the yr, partnerships with eating places and cooks in the markets the place ArcLight has cinemas will embody chef Abe Conlon of Fats Rice in Chicago, chef Kwame Onwuachi of Kith/Kin in Washington, D.C. and chef Karen Akunowicz of Fox & the Knife in Boston.