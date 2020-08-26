Are Bill And Ted Actually Stoners? Keanu Reeves Weighs In

It appears fairly clear that Bill and Ted aren’t stoners. At no level within the motion pictures do they ever get excessive and there is not even a sign that they ever have. It is definitely true within the first movie that they are extra inquisitive about enjoying music (badly) then learning at school, however that is not precisely a singular perspective that requires medicine. They’re definitely laid again guys with a singular outlook. I imply, once they each get murdered by a pair of robotic duplicates of themselves they do not even get that upset. They’re simply kind of bummed out. One can solely hope that every one of us would method life on this means.