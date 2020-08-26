Are Bill And Ted Actually Stoners? Keanu Reeves Weighs In

Depart a Remark
Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan are completely iconic characters. Whereas the idea of the underachieving highschool scholar definitely wasn’t born with Bill and Ted, the duo belongs within the pantheon of nice iterations of the trope. Even after the 2 left highschool, Bill and Ted have largely not modified. The pair are fully spaced out more often than not. The 2 is likely to be whole slackers, however Keanu Reeves would ask that you simply not name them stoners.
We by no means see Bill or Ted make use of any international substances within the motion pictures, however that hasn’t stopped the duo from being labeled as stoners over time. It is definitely true that Bill and Ted appear to be extremely relaxed a variety of the time, as in the event that they might be excessive, however Keanu Reeves just lately made it clear to AP that the buddies simply have a really “good outlook” on the world. Based on Reeves…
I would wish to get one factor straight. Bill and Ted usually are not stoners. , they’ve a pleasant outlook. They like individuals — their friendship.
It appears fairly clear that Bill and Ted aren’t stoners. At no level within the motion pictures do they ever get excessive and there is not even a sign that they ever have. It is definitely true within the first movie that they are extra inquisitive about enjoying music (badly) then learning at school, however that is not precisely a singular perspective that requires medicine. They’re definitely laid again guys with a singular outlook. I imply, once they each get murdered by a pair of robotic duplicates of themselves they do not even get that upset. They’re simply kind of bummed out. One can solely hope that every one of us would method life on this means.
In the tip, the truth that Bill and Ted usually are not chemically enhanced, and somewhat simply appear to like individuals and life very naturally might be a big a part of why the characters turned so common. They simply by no means let something get them down. They’re nearly all the time very constructive about all the things. After they attain an impediment, they all the time discover a option to cope with it and transfer ahead. Even when which means needing to play Battleship in opposition to the bodily incarnation of Demise.
Even many years later we see that is nonetheless the case. Bill and Ted Face the Music will see our “not stoner” mates coming to phrases with the truth that they’ve by no means fulfilled the future they have been instructed they’d obtain again within the first film. They’ve develop into dads and the movie can even comply with Bill and Ted’s daughters, who it seems have largely embraced their fathers’ perspective on life.
Bill and Ted Face the Music arrives in some film theaters and on VOD platforms Friday, August 28.
Add Comment