Are Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Really Broken Up For Good?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has seen a number of main breakups over the previous 18 seasons, however one other one could be coming when the present returns to E! this September. Followers will doubtless know by now that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex (and the daddy to her three youngsters), Scott Disick, and his mannequin girlfriend Sofia Richie are not collectively. Whereas the couple has known as it quits after slightly over three years of courting, is that this actually the top of the romantic highway for them?
Information concerning the cut up turned public after Scott Disick took a Memorial Day weekend journey with Kourtney Kardashian and their youngsters, after which spent his birthday with a small celebration with the remainder of the Kardashian household. It might look like every thing is completely carried out between Disick and Sofia Richie, however even a report of the breakup was laced with some hope for followers of the couple. A supply, who remained unnamed, advised E! Information that although Richie and Disick “are are technically ‘cut up'” proper now, “Sofia has been in contact with Scott” since information of the breakup went public.
The identical supply additionally famous that they imagine Disick and Richie “will reconcile” within the close to future, as a result of the cut up wasn’t due to any issues between them as a pair, however as a result of Richie is making an attempt to offer him the house he must take care of some private points:
Sofia thinks Scott has rather a lot on his plate proper now and thinks it is best for them to be aside so he can give attention to himself. She is barely looking for him and his greatest curiosity and it was primarily her choice for them to separate. Sofia has been spending time together with her household and has taken the vast majority of her stuff out of Scott’s home.
On the finish of April, Scott Disick entered a therapy facility in Edwards, Colorado. On the time, it was reported that he was as soon as once more combating substance abuse points, for which he had final sought therapy in 2017, after reportedly being hospitalized. The most up-to-date stint was very short-lived, although, as a result of after solely a couple of week at that facility, Disick left when he realized {that a} display screen shot of himself taking throughout a gaggle video chat assembly had been leaked to the press.
It was at the moment that Disick’s lawyer, Marty Singer, revealed that his consumer had not gone to rehab for substance abuse in any respect, however to take care of the sudden deaths of each his mom and father in 2013, along with his father passing away simply three months after his mom. Singer mentioned that Disick was on the facility “to work on his previous traumas,” and “didn’t test in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.”
Singer added on the time that Disick was very angered over his privateness being violated on the therapy facility, and was planning to sue. By mid-Might, there have been studies that he was nonetheless very intent on entering into for therapy, however was making an attempt to each discover a facility that he may fully belief to honor his privateness and to let the mud decide on that short-lived keep earlier than checking in to get assist elsewhere.
I believe anybody can simply admit that it is a lot for one particular person to undergo, particularly when issues are already tough proper now. So, for Scott Disick to have a lot private drama right now must be significantly troublesome. It actually does sound just like the breakup is generally in order that Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are completely free to take care of themselves proper now, and never as a result of there was drama with the Kardashians or as a result of any combating between Richie and Disick.
Richie preferred a latest Instagram put up of Disick’s (through Life & Fashion), so it is clear that she nonetheless has heat emotions about him. The two have cut up earlier than, solely to seek out their approach again to one another, so here is hoping that he is capable of get a deal with on his issues earlier than an excessive amount of longer, and that a greater relationship can spring from this time aside.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians will return to E! this September, however you possibly can revisit the present on Hulu. Within the meantime, you’ll want to try what’s coming to TV this summer time.
