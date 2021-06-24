Are living: All-party assembly starts at PM Modi’s place of dwelling on Kashmir, many leaders together with Mehbooba, Farooq Abdullah provide

The all-party assembly referred to as by way of High Minister Narendra Modi at the factor of Jammu and Kashmir has began on Thursday on the High Minister’s authentic place of dwelling at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg right here. On this assembly, 14 leaders of 8 events are invited. Amongst those leaders are Nationwide Convention patriarch Farooq Abdullah, his son and previous leader minister Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Birthday party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and previous Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. Additionally Learn – All-party assembly with PM Modi at the factor of Jammu & Kashmir nowadays, the eyes of the rustic and the arena have been mounted

On this all-party assembly on behalf of BJP, Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravindra Raina, former Deputy Leader Minister Kavinder Gupta and Nirmal Singh additionally reached the High Minister's place of dwelling. In line with resources, Union House Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Minister of State within the High Minister's Administrative center Jitendra Singh and senior officers of the PMO and Union House Ministry are provide within the assembly.

That is the primary assembly chaired by way of High Minister Modi himself after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories. The assembly is going down at a time when a senior authentic of the Delimitation Fee held discussions with the entire Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir at the reorganization of the prevailing meeting constituencies and introduction of seven new seats.

After the workout of delimitation, the collection of meeting seats in Jammu and Kashmir will building up from 83 to 90. Allow us to let you know that on August 5, 2019, Article 370, which gave particular standing to Jammu and Kashmir, was once repealed and the state was once divided into two union territories as Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

