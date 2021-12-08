Are NFTs the future? Ubisoft bets on them but faces the most difficult challenge: convincing players

Everybody talks about them. Some define it as the future of video games while others only see NFTs as a speculative market that has nothing good to contribute to electronic entertainment. Against this background and after years of work, Ubisoft has presented its first NFTs for a triple A game like Ghost Recon Breakpoint, but it faces a colossal challenge: convincing players that it is a positive development. Gets it? This is how Ubisoft Quartz works and these are their digital tokens, the Digits.

You may be a stranger to the world of cryptocurrencies; Everything related to Bitcoin, Etherium and other digital assets may sound like Chinese to you, but most likely you have already heard that there are people who make a living playing crypto games, or that “NFTs are the future of the world. videogame”. Who does not, when in recent weeks large electronic entertainment companies such as Electronic Arts or Take Two have shown their interest in these non-fungible tokens. Too Ubisoft. And it is precisely the latter that has presented its first NFTs for a traditional triple A video game such as Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Your name? Digits. But this is just the beginning of something much bigger.

“This large-scale experiment is the next step in Ubisoft’s exploration of technology blockchain during the last four years“says one of the heads of the Strategic Innovation Lab of Ubisoft, who with the philosophy of” ‘play to win’ and ultimately, ‘create to win’ “hope” to turn players into protagonists of their experiences“So from the outset it sounds very good but they face a huge problem: the distrust and the bad image that this technology generates. Because although there are not a few large video game companies that have confirmed their commitment to NFTs, others like Microsoft have distanced themselves from technology and its application in video games due to its speculative nature. The Xbox boss said that they don’t want content with this “exploitative, and not entertaining” character in their store, so it was inevitable not to ask Ubisoft about it. How do you plan to change this perception?

“Players first.” This message was a constant in the interview that 3D Games was able to carry out several of those responsible for this new Ubisoft business line exclusively for video game media. They want them to be of quality, easily accessible, have a real use in games beyond pure collecting and, above all, they want to avoid speculation and deception. “We have a lot of beloved sagas, so we want to create collectible content based on them, but really, what we are excited about is focusing on the kind of NFT experiences that we can give our players,” explains the product manager at Ubisoft dedicated to the blockchain, Baptiste Chardon. With this in mind, it is born Ubisoft Quartz, “NFT’s first platform for AAA video game players.”

What is Ubisoft Quartz? This is how their first NFTs are

NFT here, NFT there, but … What are NFTs? Like cryptocurrencies, they are unique and limited digital elements whose value is subject to the amount of them available in the market. An illustration can become an NFT, a digital asset; as can a GIF, a meme, or even video game characters that you can then face each other in competitive battles, as is the case with the popular Axie Infinity. All this while paying -sometimes- prices so absurdly high that they would scare anyone. Why then should players be interested in NFTs? The philosophy is similar to that adopted by Bethesda with its Creation Club.

They face a huge problem: mistrust and the bad image of NFTs“Players have long taken an active role in the co-creation of gaming experiences […] as well as the rise of online multiplayer and user-generated content, “explains Nicolas Pouard in an opinion piece on VentureBeat.” This has led to a major transformation of the industry’s development and revenue models. […] However, these models do not recognize or reward the value generated by the content creators and communities that are at the core of those gaming experiences, “he adds. blockchain technology Ubisoft hopes to create that free and decentralized market that allows these same players to be rewarded for their dedication and hard work. But so far the message and the promises are identical to those that come to us from the crypto world and the NFTs. What makes Digits different? Why is Ubisoft Quartz different?

This exchange platform from NFT is a first step towards “develop a true metaverse“In which any player can participate quickly and easily. And here is the key:”players“. Only fans committed to the games, those who have dedicated a minimum of time to those titles will be able to access the Digits.” Speculators will not be able to enter the market if they are not players, and if they become players, “he says Nicolas Pouard, “you will discover that these tokens have real utility [en el juego]”Enough to eradicate the problem? Ubisoft is quite optimistic but at the same time, she is also cautious when talking about the future. “We do not have the best answer for this but, at least, they are the principles that guide our steps,” adds the manager.

What excites us are the kind of NFT experiences we can give gamersBaptiste ChardonAnother pillar of this ambitious project is to make NFTs available to everyone. The usual thing is to access platforms dedicated to the trade of these digital tokens, which in turn usually requires the use of wallets external for cryptocurrencies and other applications. Too many distractions that can cause novice users to give up before they start. Ubisoft Quartz aspires to break down all of those barriers. Although you still need the use of wallets such as Kukai or Temple, in addition to cryptocurrencies, all trading will take place in a familiar environment for any player. All you have to do is access your account Ubisoft Connect en PC, link a wallet to this network supported by Tezos technology, and you will already have access to the first free Digits, which you can keep, collect or use in your games, or of course also trade with them in a free market in which Ubisoft it will not intervene to regulate prices. Won’t this cause the dreaded speculation?

The French company hopes that its “eligibility” conditions will curb this problem. “You have to be a gamer and be deemed eligible by Ubisoft before you can claim a Digit even in the single market. So we think all these restrictions should help keep the market healthy“In addition, each player may have a maximum of one Digit of each edition, and to stop this problem, and also prevent minors from accessing this market, identity will have to be confirmed on numerous occasions.

Digits, Ubisoft’s free NFTs: where to get them

Ubisoft had already shown their enthusiasm for the play to earn concept in video games, which is the central idea on which the Ubisoft Quartz NFTs are based. However, Digits are elements purely cosmetic, they do not alter or alter the game statistics with better weapons or unique content in the future. “This is a bonus, so players don’t need to buy Digits to play,” they comment. “And they are not going to provide any advantage to users who bet on them,” they insist. At this point some of you are probably thinking about a traditional DLC. Isn’t it the same? Seen like this, yes; you pay for or download additional content to extend the life of a game or simply to get extras that catch your eye. The distinctive thing about the NFTs is that they are yours, they are your property, so you can end up selling them if you wish.

“Only when our industry puts players in the center of this evolution the blockchain will change the game, and then the possibilities for them will be endless “, said Nicolas Pouard in a VentureBeat article. And it is clear that it is a technology with incredible potential but for Ubisoft, none of this will make sense if the players are not the center of it all. “Let’s collectively harness the true potential of this innovation,” he continues in his op-ed. Large video game companies “must act as guardians creating the necessary conditions to achieve the confidence of the players using this technology in safe and familiar environments. “Which sounds great but in practice … what? Because Ubisoft’s intentions may be good, but what about the markets? How will they behave? Are players really going to be able to derive value from their creations? From their playing time?

Each player may have a maximum of one Digit of each edition“We are bringing to light something that is very new for us, but also for the rest of the world, so we can adapt ourselves. And then we have mechanisms to control what happens if we see abnormal behavior.” The first trial by fire are these free Digits from Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, which are basically special designs of a weapon, a helmet and pants that you can download for free in the coming days. Nothing that breaks the game or alters the conditions of combat, pure aesthetics; And it’s something that should stay that way in the future. But there are already NFT projects that propose buy land, and Ubisoft itself has experimented with the idea of ​​using these tokens in other projects like the soccer and card game OneShot League, so… what’s next? Fortunately, it does not seem that Ubisoft is going to follow the path of titles like Axie Infinity, which in the end, force to disburse large sums of money to be able not only to be minimally competitive, but also to get that economic profit that they boast so much about. But that fear is there.

That is why, apart from good intentions, and there are, also when we talk about some NFTs that are committed to energy efficiency to reduce the carbon footprint, now it is the most difficult thing, which is convince players that NFTs can bring something of value to this industry. For now Ubisoft confirmed to 3DJuegos that the Digits collections will range from 100 to several thousand of these exclusive contents, trying at all times to avoid an inflationary market that raises prices disproportionately due to the shortage of NFT. In other words, another way to create and sustain a healthy market. The doubts are logical, Ubisoft itself knows that the general opinion is negative, but with other big ones like Square Enix betting on NFTs, it is clear that in the coming months there will be a lot of talk about this technology applied to video games. Whether they end up succeeding will depend on many factors, but without a doubt, gaining the trust of the fans is going to be key … and nothing easy.