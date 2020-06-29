Are Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell really singing in Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga?

Will Ferrell’s spoof has landed on Netflix, with himself and Rachel McAdams starring as an Icelandic pop duo in the Eurovision forged.

Whereas trailers for Eurovision Tune Contest: The Story of Fire Saga have teased a number of musical performances from Ferrell and McAdams characters, Lars and Sigrit, will the movie function the precise singing voices of the Hollywood A-listers?

Right here’s all the things we learn about whether or not Ferrell and McAdams are literally singing in the Eurovision movie.

Is Will Ferrell really singing in Eurovision Tune Contest?

The Anchorman star, who performs Lars in this Eurovision parody, is truly singing in Eurovision Tune Contest.

This shouldn’t come as a shock to followers as Ferrell has beforehand proven off his musical prowess in 2008 movie Step Brothers, on Saturday Night time Reside and in the course of the 2007 Academy Awards, the place he carried out a comedic quantity with Jack Black and John C. Reilly.

Is Rachel McAdams really singing in Eurovision Tune Contest?

Whereas Ferrell has lent his personal vocals to the Netflix movie, McAdams has not, effectively not precisely.

Swedish singer Molly Sandén supplies Sigrid’s singing voice in Eurovision Tune Contest. Sandén, who’s credited as My Marianne in the movie, has precise Eurovision expertise – she positioned third in the kids’s model of the competition in 2006.

In accordance with Netflix, Sandén’s vocals have been combined with McAdams’s personal voice for the tracks as their tones labored collectively.

“If they are saying so, perhaps that’s the reality,” Sandén stated. “However I simply know that I didn’t really hear [McAdams] in the soundtrack. . .perhaps it’s combined in someplace.”

Sandén has beforehand offered the singing voices for the Swedish dubbed variations of Disney movie Tangled and Excessive College Musical 2.

Talking to Self-importance Honest Molly stated: “It felt like a rematch for 14-year-old Molly, to lastly get someplace in the Eurovision,” stated Sandén. “And it’s ironic as a result of I lived in L.A. for nearly two years, and my large dream was to achieve success in the States. . . to have a possibility like this. However after I gave up my dream and moved again to Sweden, that’s after I type of bought this name and this chance.”

Is Dan Stevens really singing in Eurovision Tune Contest?

Dan Stevens, who performs Russian contestant Alexander Lemtov, seems to sing a quantity in the movie – nonetheless, regardless of having sung in the reside motion remake of Magnificence and the Beast, Lemtoy’s vocals are borrowed from Swedish singer Erik Mjönes.

Talking to Perspective, Stevens confirmed that he was meant to supply the vocals however was prevented from doing so because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“All this occurred so I’m caught right here, and they caught with a really gifted Swedish baritone.”

Eurovision Tune Contest: The Story of Fire Saga lands on Netflix on Friday 26th June.