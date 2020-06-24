Are Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell really singing in Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga?

Will Ferrell’s Eurovision spoof is ready to land on Netflix in the following few days, with himself and Rachel McAdams starring as an Icelandic pop duo in the movie.

Whereas trailers for Eurovision Track Contest: The Story of Fire Saga have teased a number of musical performances from Ferrell and McAdams characters, Lars and Sigrit, will we be listening to the precise singing voices of the Hollywood A-listers?

Right here’s all the things we find out about whether or not Ferrell and McAdams are literally singing in the Eurovision movie…

Is Will Ferrell really singing in Eurovision Track Contest?

The Anchorman star, who performs Lars in this Eurovision parody, is truly singing in Eurovision Track Contest.

This shouldn’t come as a shock to followers as Ferrell has beforehand proven off his musical prowess in 2008 movie Step Brothers, on Saturday Evening Dwell and in the course of the 2007 Academy Awards, the place he carried out a comedic quantity with Jack Black and John C. Reilly.

Is Rachel McAdams really singing in Eurovision Track Contest?

Whereas Ferrell has lent his personal vocals to the Netflix movie, McAdams has not.

In accordance with Pop Sugar, Swedish singer Molly Sandén supplies Sigrid’s singing voice in Eurovision Track Contest. Sandén, who’s credited as My Marianne in the movie, has precise Eurovision expertise – she positioned third in the kids’s model of the competition in 2006.

Sandén has beforehand supplied the singing voices for the Swedish dubbed variations of Disney movie Tangled and Excessive Faculty Musical 2.

Is Dan Stevens really singing in Eurovision Track Contest?

Dan Stevens, who performs Russian contestant Alexander Lemtov, seems to sing a quantity in the movie – nevertheless regardless of having sung in the dwell motion remake of Magnificence and the Beast, Lemtoy’s vocals are borrowed from Swedish singer Erik Mjönes.

Talking to Perspective, Stevens confirmed that he was meant to supply the vocals however was prevented from doing so due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“All this occurred so I’m caught right here, and they caught with a really gifted Swedish baritone.”

Eurovision Track Contest: The Story of Fire Saga lands on Netflix on Friday 26th June. Check out our lists of the greatest TV exhibits on Netflix and the greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information