Are the Love Is Blind contestants still together?

Netflix’s new relationship present Love Is Blind has taken viewers by storm with its weird format, which entails contestants relationship from separate pods and speaking by means of a wall.

Regardless of by no means seeing one another, we’ve seen {couples} profess their love for each other in only a matter of days, and even get engaged – which is once they’re then allowed to satisfy face-to-face.

However does the present’s format actually work on the outdoors world?

Whereas all of the contestants appear to be posting about the present on their respective social media accounts, none of them have given away the recreation and in the event that they’re still going robust post-show.

The collection, which is produced by Kinetic Content material, was filmed all the method again in 2018, that means most relationships would have gone well beyond their one-year mark by now in the event that they’ve survived.

So, who made it down the aisle, and who has gone their separate methods?

Right here’s the whole lot we all know to date…

Lauren and Cameron

They grew to become the very first couple to place a hoop on it, after hitting it off from the second they laid eyes on the shiny blue wall between them.

So what’s occurring with Lauren Velocity and Cameron Hamilton?

The couple appeared to solely develop stronger after assembly face-to-face, with Lauren, 32, describing their bond as “tremendous particular” throughout their time in Mexico.

She did, nevertheless, elevate some concern about being in an interracial relationship, as Cameron, 28, is the first white man she’s dated.

Talking about her household’s worries, she mentioned: “It’s my life to reside, and I’ll simply need to take no matter comes with that… If I’ve to make some individuals uncomfortable in the course of, so be it.”

Nonetheless the couple proved that love is definitely blind, as they mentioned “I do” on the finale present and acquired married for actual.

It’s not clear whether or not the duo are still an merchandise, as they’re not following one another on social media.

However this may very well be a decoy, with followers desperately making an attempt to guess whether or not they’re still married.

And in a picture from the reunion present – which is ready to air very quickly – they do look fairly cosy…

Damian and Giannina

One in every of the strongest {couples} at the begin of the present, Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli truly proposed to one another at the identical time.

Their relationship solely acquired stronger once they met in individual as properly, with the couple managing to beat a small hurdle after Giannina, 25, felt that Damian, 27, was shutting down a dialog and never opening as much as her.

They even spoke about the right way to make issues work again residence, the place Giannina owns her personal enterprise and Damian works as a basic supervisor.

However regardless of their robust begin, the couple appeared to crumble at the finish, with Damian refusing to marry her as he felt she wasn’t being constant whereas he had been.

This led to a livid Giannina storming out of the marriage ceremony ceremony, as she gave Julia Robert’s Runaway Bride a critical run for its cash.

However, may the pair have rekindled their love off-screen?

Solely time will inform…

Kelly and Kenny

The couple appeared to take a barely extra mature method to their relationship, with the pair discussing how they deliberate to suit their relationship into their on a regular basis lives from the get-go.

And this didn’t precisely go down properly with the different contestants, who singled them out as being the ones most definitely to remain collectively.

Kelly and Kenny’s proposal was notably cute, with them every masking their eyes regardless of not truly with the ability to see each other.

“I like you at present, and that love will stay, however I can’t wait to be taught to like you much more,” Kenny, 27, informed her at the time.

However by the time their marriage ceremony day arrived, it appeared they have been simply on two totally different pages, with Kelly deciding to not marry him regardless of loving him.

An upset Kenny couldn’t consider it, as he informed the digicam to cease filming him and admitted he didn’t know if he may attempt together with her once more.

Matt (Barnett) and Amber

Matt Barnett was accused of being a recreation participant, after initially discovering a reference to Lauren Chamblin, Amber and Jessica.

Lastly, the 27-year-old settled down with Amber, 26, who couldn’t have been happier together with his proposal.

Their relationship solely went from strength-to-strength after they met in individual, with the pair struggling to maintain their palms off one another.

And regardless of a couple of marriage ceremony day jitters – largely from Barnett, who couldn’t be reached in the morning – the couple shocked followers as they grew to become the first couple to make it down the aisle.

So, are they still having fun with married life?

Though the couple have stored fairly tight-lipped about their relationship, with the reunion episode but to come back out, followers assume they could have labored out the standing of their relationship.

Flocking to Instagram, viewers uncovered an image Barnett posted on 6 July, 2019, as he lived his greatest life on vacation.

In the picture – which reveals him having fun with a beer as he relaxed in the water – Barnett dons an American flag-styled cowboy hat.

And eagle-eyed followers have observed that Amber occurred to be rocking very comparable headgear in a vacation pic, which she uploaded on 5 July.

Captioned: “Completely happy birthday America,” the 26-year-old might be seen posing in a bikini and the stripes and stars hat.

One thing tells us their love story is still going robust…

Mark and Jessica

Whereas Mark Cuevas fell for Jessica Batten immediately, it was a special story for Jess, 34.

As beforehand talked about, the regional supervisor had been attending to know Barnett at the identical time, and he or she simply couldn’t appear to recover from their preliminary connection.

Nonetheless, she mentioned “sure” when Mark , 24, popped the query.

However, it wasn’t lengthy earlier than her doubts crept again in, with Jessica eradicating her engagement ring.

Talking of her choice, she mentioned throughout an interview on the present: “It doesn’t really feel genuine for me to put on this image of ceaselessly.”

The couple determined to undergo with the marriage ceremony anyway, nevertheless it was simply extra heartbreak for Mark, as Jessica refused to marry him at the altar and left him standing on their own.

And with the pair not even sitting subsequent to one another at the reunion teaser, it appears to be like like they may very well be a executed deal!

Carlton and Diamond – SPLIT

Issues turned bitter between them after Carlton put a hoop on it and an emotional argument made them realise that they weren’t proper for one another.

Carlton felt that it was the proper time to inform his fiancée that he’d beforehand dated individuals of “each genders”, nevertheless, Diamond discovered this tough to course of and believed she ought to have been informed earlier.

The couple’s change acquired heated, and resulted in the pair deciding to finish the experiment and depart the present as singles.

“I’ve clearly realised this isn’t the girl for me,” Carlton mentioned in episode 4, after their confrontation. “She has confirmed herself to be ignorant, she has confirmed herself to be stereotypical… I really feel betrayed simply as a lot as she feels betrayed.”

“I used to be about to stroll down the aisle with somebody that clearly I didn’t know,” Diamond then defined.

“And I really feel like, it shouldn’t have gotten that method. I used to be actually there simply to speak to him and inform him how I felt… So it’s a executed take care of us.”

Love Is Blind‘s first 5 episodes can be found to stream on Netflix now. New episodes will drop on February 20.