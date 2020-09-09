Are the Married at First Sight Australia couples still collectively? 2017 and 2018 seasons

Viewers have been saved entertained with Married at First Sight Australia ever since E4 determined to revive season 4 in July.

From contestants getting hitched to multiple particular person, to a runaway bride – ahem, Lauren – the collection has confirmed to be an enormous hit.

A lot so, the community determined to air season 5 quickly after.

And for those who thought season 4 was explosive, you’re in for a shock with season 5 the place the ante was critically upped.

Followers had been left revolted by Dean Wells and Davina Rankin’s deceit after the pair flirted with each other regardless of being married to different individuals.

And viewers couldn’t consider how “mismatched” Jo McPharlin and Sean Donnelly had been, with many calling their pairing “awkward”.

Sequence 4 first aired in Australia in 2016, and collection 5 adopted the 12 months after. So, the one query many followers need to know is whether or not any of the couples stayed collectively as soon as the cameras stopped rolling.

RadioTimes.com takes a glance at what occurred to all the couples and the place they’re now.

First up is season 4, however for those who’re taken with the place the Married at First Sight season 5 couples are as the season continues on E4, then scroll to the finish to search out out what occurred as soon as they got here off air.

**Warning: Spoilers for season 4 and 5**

The place are the Married at First Sight couples now?

The collection first aired in 2017 and aired on E4 over 5 weeks this summer season. The social experiment sees 11 couples matched up over a variety of ages. The couples meet on their wedding ceremony day, get married, and then transfer in collectively to see if they’ll discover love.

The consultants embrace relationship psychologist John Aiken, neuropsychotherapist Trisha Stratford, and courting professional Mel Schilling.

The trio matches up the hopefuls and then add commentary as we watch how they get on from the wedding ceremony day to honeymoon to lengthy after.

The couples don’t participate in a legally binding marriage, as a substitute they meet at an altar for a dedication ceremony. They then resolve by the finish of the collection to get married or not.

Sean Holland and Susan Rowlings

Channel 4

Sean, 35, a farmer, was paired with Susan Rowlings, 37, a mining truck driver.

Whereas Susan’s response was constructive when Sean rode in on a horse along with his cowboy fashion hat, after spending time collectively they determined to not get married formally and they’ve separated.

They remained mates and each have utterly moved on.

On March 24th, 2018, Susan gave beginning to her first son, Ashton. Though she was not with the father, who she had met on-line, the two are co-parenting Ashton.

Sean has additionally discovered his fortunately ever after, as he proposed to girlfriend Roslyn Buerckner in November 2018. The pair are actually married.

Jonathan Troughton and Cheryl Maitland

Entrepreneur Jonathan, 30, married Cheryl, 25, a hair salon assistant. The couple determined to interrupt up earlier than the last determination needed to be made – and they haven’t reconciled.

Channel 4

Cheryl stated she felt “betrayed” after fellow contestant Scarlett Cooper revealed she’d been receiving texts from Jonathan.

Cheryl acquired a second likelihood with Andrew, nevertheless, they weren’t a match. The pair skilled points from the begin with Andrew complaining he by no means knew if Cheryl was and Cheryl saying he by no means had her again.

After a number of dramatic dinners with the entire group it got here to an finish.

Since leaving the present, she’s managed to search out love with plumber Dean Gibbs, who noticed her on the collection.

Michael Tomic and Scarlett Cooper



Channel 4



Stripper Michael married aspiring creator Scarlett – each 30. Issues didn’t begin nicely with Michael maintaining his second job from Scarlett who informed him she beloved honesty.

The couple determined to interrupt up earlier than making a last determination – they’re still separated.

There was a little bit of drama afterwards when Scarlett stated she had obtained texts from Jonathan Troughton in a Married at First Sight textual content scandal.

It doesn’t appear to be the pair have reunited since their cut up. Scarlett now works as an actress whereas Michael has reportedly refused to speak about the present since leaving.

Nadia Stamp and Anthony Manton

Channel 4

Flight attendant Nadia, 36, married racing broadcaster Anthony, 33. They discovered love! Nicely, somebody needed to proper?

They determined to get correctly married at the finish of the present – however unhappy information, they then broke up.

It was all a bit awkward, Nadia revealed that Anthony dumped her as quickly as the cameras reduce. Chatting with hit.com.au she stated: “He dropped me like a hotcake.”

Simon McQuillan and Alene Khatcherian

Channel 4

Enterprise proprietor Simon was paired with registered nurse Alene.

Regardless of their variations, followers grew to like them, and the pair determined to remain collectively till the finish of the experiment.

Nevertheless, they quickly realised it wasn’t for them and separated.

Rumours started swirling that they’d rekindled their romance after the present, however sadly that’s not true, and it appears like Alene might need her eye on one other MAFS star as a substitute…kind of. Discover out extra in our Alene and Simon information.

Andrew Hills and Vanessa Belvedere



E4



Andy, 30, was paired up with scholar Vanessa, 31. The couple determined to get married, however they modified their minds and ended up separating.

Vanessa made the determination to dump Andy in an emotional break up, and then moved on, sharing pictures of a brand new man on her social media.

Primarily based on his Instagram feed, it doesn’t appear to be there’s a brand new girl in his life, but it surely appears like he’s having fun with the excessive life, repeatedly travelling and flying in scorching air balloons.

We’ve damaged down what brought about Andrew and Vanessa’s emotional cut up.

Lauren Bran and Andrew Jones

Channel 4

Lauren, 33, was coupled with firefighter Andrew, 38. The pair determined to interrupt up earlier than the last determination. They’re still separated.

Lauren was famously the “runaway bride”. She ditched Andrew in a dramatic TV second. Don’t fear he acquired a take two although with Cheryl, though that didn’t prove significantly better.

On the present, we learnt extra about why Lauren dumped Andrew on Married at First Sight.

Cheryl Maitland and Andrew Jones

Hair salon assistant Cheryl, 25, was then paired with firefighter Andrew, 38. In addition they broke up earlier than the last determination, and stay separated.

Sadly, Andrew has stated he suffers from PTSD following the expertise. He stated there have been belief points and he would by no means seem on a present like this once more.

“There’s still a little bit of bitterness and PTSD virtually – such as you see the advert and you hear the voiceovers and you still get that rush of a sense, like what’s occurring,” he informed the Mail On-line.

Followers criticised Andrew for the feedback he made on Cheryl Maitland’s intelligence and bodily look at the boy’s night time.

He pretended to grope her breasts throughout an evening in along with his fellow male contestants and when requested per week later if he’d achieved something incorrect he denied it. “I don’t know what to say to you, it was only a light-hearted boys night time,” he stated.

Cheryl, in fact, was additionally paired up with one other contestant Jonathan earlier than she was paired up with Andrew – each didn’t work out. She’s now with Dean Gibbs.

John Robertson and Deborah Brosnan

Channel 4

Enterprise proprietor John, 53, was paired with ex-model Deborah, 53. The oldest couple in the experiment they quickly discovered themselves beneath the highlight.

In addition they broke up earlier than a last determination was made earlier in the experiment – they’re still separated. Deborah rejected John.

Michelle Marsh and Jesse Konstantinoff

Channel 4

Industrial cleaner Michelle was paired with retailer Jesse, each 31. They determined to not get married.

They continue to be separated, however they’ve remained mates, and have posted selfies on Instagram.

Michelle started courting Adam Medwick, a firefighter and a dad-of-one. Nevertheless, she doesn’t appear to be courting anybody at the second.

This relationship comes after she dated season two’s Jono Pitman.

And for those who’re questioning why there are two Marshs in the record… this collection had twins participate.

Sharon Marsh and Nick Furphy



Channel 4



Enterprise proprietor Sharon was paired with carpenter Nick.

Whereas Michelle and Jesse’s relationship by no means actually began, Sharon and Nick appeared to make a real connection throughout the collection.

They went forward with the marriage at the finish of the experiment, nevertheless, determined to separate afterwards.

“I really like Nick, however after shifting to Melbourne eight weeks in the past to be with him, I quickly realised that I’m not in love with him,” Sharon informed New Concept at the time. Sharon has now moved on and met one other man, Julian.

Talking about her relationship, she informed the West Australian in 2018: “He’s every part I might ever need in a companion. To not be a pessimist however I used to be ready for the ‘however’ or baggage. However there wasn’t any. He’s good for me.”

Married at First Sight Australia season 5 couples

Tracey Jewel and Dean Wells

E4

There was a spark from the second they met one another with the pair flirting at the altar. He needed a brunette and the consultants definitely delivered with advertising and marketing advisor Tracey, 36, who admitted she’d undergone a full makeover following her final relationship.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t meant to be and their relationship ended.

Nevertheless, Tracey did have a quick romance with fellow MAFS star Sean Thomson throughout a break from filming and this continued after the present.

Sarah Roza and Telv Williams

E4

They appeared like the good match – her a 40-year-old magnificence specialist, who needed to start out a household with a “actual man”, and him a 35-year-old building employee with children of his personal.

The pair went all the means and stated “sure” at the last determination, however issues rapidly turned bitter.

After their cut up in March 2019, they each appeared in court docket after every taking out an Apprehended Violence Order, which prevented them from talking publicly about each other.

Mathew Lockett and Alycia Galbraith

E4

Season 5 favourites Mathew and Alycia shocked followers once they tapped out of the MAFS expertise. The 2 had moved into an house collectively, however Mat started sleeping on the sofa and then determined to get his personal house earlier than the pair known as it quits for good.

Following the present, plumber Mat, 34, stated their relationship was doomed from the begin.

“She’s acquired this innocence and I’m a brat,” he stated. “I felt uncomfortable round her.”

Jo McPharlin and Sean Donnelly

E4

They ended their relationship very early on in the experiment, nevertheless, single mom Jo, 41, and pub supervisor Sean, 41, thrilled followers once they met up for an evening out, sparking rumours they had been again on.

Sadly, they didn’t get again collectively, nevertheless, followers have since known as for bubbly bride Jo to return to the present and get one other likelihood at discovering love.

Davina Rankin and Ryan Gallagher

E4

It simply wasn’t meant to be for private coach Davina, 28, and tradesman Ryan, 31.

The pair broke up earlier than the last determination. Throughout their marriage, Davina revealed she’d shared a kiss with co-star Dean Wells – ouch!

Charlene Perera and Patrick Miller

E4

Model supervisor Charlene, 35, and operations supervisor Patrick, 36, went all the means on the present and determined to remain collectively.

Nevertheless, issues didn’t final with the duo releasing statements on social media.

“Charle, my heartfelt needs for you in your journey for love as we embark on our lives put up MAFS… additionally the journey for love will at all times proceed in mine,” he stated.

Melissa Walsh and John Robertson

Journalist Melissa, 53, and Enterprise proprietor John, 54, made the determination to remain collectively at the last determination. Nevertheless, the couple determined to separate after the present.

The gap between them made it exhausting for his or her relationship to work on the outdoors.

The pair introduced that they had parted methods in a joint assertion, saying: “It has been very tough and it make us each very unhappy to say we’ve determined to now not proceed as a pair.”

Troy Delmege and Ashley Irvin

E4

The couple appeared to get on very nicely, nevertheless, when it got here to the last stage of the experiment, they mutually ended their marriage.

And similar to their cut up, they’ve remained amicable, even assembly up for drinks final 12 months.

Gabrielle Bartlett and Nasser Sultan

E4

Advertising coordinator/plus-size mannequin Gabrielle, 46, and health teacher Nasser, 52, broke up earlier than the last stage of the experiment.

Nevertheless, Gabby did go on to search out love with fellow MAFS star Sean Donnelly after the present.

Justin Fischer and Carly Bowyer

E4

Sadly it wasn’t love at first sight for entrepreneur Justin, 43, and advertising and marketing supervisor Carly, 34.

The pair broke up earlier than the last determination, nevertheless, the present did work for Carly indirectly, as she later discovered love with co-star Troy Delmege. They broke up 9 months later, although.

Sean Thomsen and Blair Rachael

E4

Railway technician Sean, 34, and govt assistant Blair, 31, didn’t make it on the present.

Regardless of Blair begging him for a second likelihood, she was rejected by Sean on the present, and he went on to this point Tracey Jewel.

The following Married at First Sight Australia season begins on E4 at 7:30pm. If you happen to’re on the lookout for extra to look at, take a look at our TV Information.