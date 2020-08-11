Are the Married at First Sight Australia couples still collectively? Plus who split

Married at First Sight Australia has introduced plenty of drama to the UK since season 4 aired on E4 in July.

UK viewers obtained to see a reformatted season 4 – although the sequence has aired in Ouncessince 2015.

And the actuality TV sequence – which sees couple matched up by specialists then marrying actually as they first see one another when one walks down the aisle – hasn’t been in need of surprises, from contestants getting hitched to multiple particular person, to a runaway bride, ahem, Lauren.

The sequence has been so standard, E4 revealed they’re broadcasting season 5 – and it kicks off on 10th August.

The one query many followers need to know (no matter what season it’s) is whether or not any of the couples stayed collectively as soon as the cameras stopped rolling.

RadioTimes.com takes a glance at what occurred to all the couples and the place they’re now.

First up season 4, however when you’re in search of the new Married at First Sight season 5 couples as the new season begins on E4 scroll down.

**Warning: Spoilers for season 4 and 5**

The place are the Married at First Sight couples now?

The sequence first aired in 2017 and aired on E4 over 5 weeks this summer time. The social experiment sees 11 couples matched up over a spread of ages. The couples meet on their wedding ceremony day, get married, after which transfer in collectively to see if they’ll discover love.

The specialists embrace relationship psychologist John Aiken, neuropsychotherapist Trisha Stratford, and relationship skilled Mel Schilling.

The trio matches up the hopefuls after which add commentary as we watch how they get on from the wedding ceremony day to honeymoon to lengthy after.

The couples don’t participate in a legally binding marriage, as an alternative they meet at an altar for a dedication ceremony. They then resolve by the finish of the sequence to get married or not.

Sean Holland and Susan Rowlings

Channel 4

Sean, 35, a farmer, was paired with Susan Rowlings, 37, a mining truck driver.

Whereas Susan’s response was constructive when Sean rode in on a horse together with his cowboy model hat, after spending time collectively they determined to not get married formally they usually have separated.

They remained buddies and each have fully moved on.

On March 24th, 2018, Susan gave start to her first son, Ashton. Though she was not with the father, who she had met on-line, the two are co-parenting Ashton.

Sean has additionally discovered his fortunately ever after, as he proposed to girlfriend Roslyn Buerckner in November 2018. The pair at the moment are married.

Jonathan Troughton and Cheryl Maitland

Entrepreneur Jonathan, 30, married Cheryl, 25, a hair salon assistant. The couple determined to interrupt up earlier than the remaining determination needed to be made – they usually haven’t reconciled.

Channel 4

Cheryl mentioned she felt “betrayed” after fellow contestant Scarlett Cooper revealed she’d been receiving texts from Jonathan.

Cheryl obtained a second probability with Andrew, nonetheless, they weren’t a match. The pair skilled points from the begin with Andrew complaining he by no means knew if Cheryl was and Cheryl saying he by no means had her again.

After a couple of dramatic dinners with the complete group it got here to an finish.

Since leaving the present, she’s managed to search out love with plumber Dean Gibbs, who noticed her on the sequence.

Michael Tomic and Scarlett Cooper



Channel 4



Stripper Michael married aspiring writer Scarlett – each 30. Issues didn’t begin effectively with Michael preserving his second job from Scarlett who instructed him she cherished honesty.

The couple determined to interrupt up earlier than making a remaining determination – they’re still separated.

There was a little bit of drama afterwards when Scarlett mentioned she had acquired texts from Jonathan Troughton in a Married at First Sight textual content scandal.

It doesn’t appear like the pair have reunited since their split. Scarlett now works as an actress whereas Michael has reportedly refused to speak about the present since leaving.

Nadia Stamp and Anthony Manton

Channel 4

Flight attendant Nadia, 36, married racing broadcaster Anthony, 33. They discovered love! Properly, somebody needed to proper?

They determined to get correctly married at the finish of the present – however unhappy information, they then broke up.

It was all a bit awkward, Nadia revealed that Anthony dumped her as quickly as the cameras minimize. Talking to hit.com.au she mentioned: “He dropped me like a hotcake.”

Simon McQuillan and Alene Khatcherian

Channel 4

Enterprise proprietor Simon was paired with registered nurse Alene.

Regardless of their variations, followers grew to like them, and the pair determined to remain collectively till the finish of the experiment.

Nonetheless, they quickly realised it wasn’t for them and separated.

Rumours started swirling that they’d rekindled their romance after the present, however sadly that’s not true, and it seems like Alene might need her eye on one other MAFS star as an alternative…kind of. Discover out extra in our Alene and Simon information.

Andrew Hills and Vanessa Belvedere



E4



Andy, 30, was paired up with pupil Vanessa, 31. The couple determined to get married, however they modified their minds and ended up separating.

Vanessa made the determination to dump Andy in an emotional break up, after which moved on, sharing pictures of a brand new man on her social media.

Primarily based on his Instagram feed, it doesn’t appear like there’s a brand new girl in his life, nevertheless it seems like he’s having fun with the excessive life, commonly travelling and flying in sizzling air balloons.

We’ve damaged down what precipitated Andrew and Vanessa’s emotional split.

Lauren Bran and Andrew Jones

Channel 4

Lauren, 33, was coupled with firefighter Andrew, 38. The pair determined to interrupt up earlier than the remaining determination. They’re still separated.

Lauren was famously the “runaway bride”. She ditched Andrew in a dramatic TV second. Don’t fear he obtained a take two although with Cheryl, though that didn’t prove a lot better.

On the present, we learnt extra about why Lauren dumped Andrew on Married at First Sight.

Cheryl Maitland and Andrew Jones

Hair salon assistant Cheryl, 25, was then paired with firefighter Andrew, 38. Additionally they broke up earlier than the remaining determination, and stay separated.

Sadly, Andrew has mentioned he suffers from PTSD following the expertise. He mentioned there have been belief points and he would by no means seem on a present like this once more.

“There’s still a little bit of bitterness and PTSD virtually – such as you see the advert and also you hear the voiceovers and also you still get that rush of a sense, like you understand what’s happening,” he instructed the Mail On-line.

Followers criticised Andrew for the feedback he made on Cheryl Maitland’s intelligence and bodily look at the boy’s evening.

He pretended to grope her breasts throughout an evening in together with his fellow male contestants and when requested every week later if he’d achieved something fallacious he denied it. “I don’t know what to say to you, it was only a light-hearted boys evening,” he mentioned.

Cheryl, in fact, was additionally paired up with one other contestant Jonathan earlier than she was paired up with Andrew – each didn’t work out. She’s now with Dean Gibbs.

John Robertson and Deborah Brosnan

Channel 4

Enterprise proprietor John, 53, was paired with ex-model Deborah, 53. The oldest couple in the experiment they quickly discovered themselves below the highlight.

Additionally they broke up earlier than a remaining determination was made earlier in the experiment – they’re still separated. Deborah rejected John.

Michelle Marsh and Jesse Konstantinoff

Channel 4

Business cleaner Michelle was paired with retailer Jesse, each 31. They determined to not get married.

They continue to be separated, however they’ve remained buddies, and have posted selfies on Instagram.

Michelle started relationship Adam Medwick, a firefighter and a dad-of-one. Nonetheless, she doesn’t appear to be relationship anybody at the second.

This relationship comes after she dated season two’s Jono Pitman.

And when you’re questioning why there are two Marshs in the checklist… this sequence had twins participate.

Sharon Marsh and Nick Furphy



Channel 4



Enterprise proprietor Sharon was paired with carpenter Nick.

Whereas Michelle and Jesse’s relationship by no means actually began, Sharon and Nick appeared to make a real connection throughout the sequence.

They went forward with the marriage at the finish of the experiment, nonetheless, determined to separate afterwards.

“I like Nick, however after transferring to Melbourne eight weeks in the past to be with him, I quickly realised that I’m not in love with him,” Sharon instructed New Thought at the time. Sharon has now moved on and met one other man, Julian.

Talking about her relationship, she instructed the West Australian in 2018: “He’s every little thing I may ever need in a associate. To not be a pessimist however I used to be ready for the ‘however’ or baggage. However there wasn’t any. He’s good for me.”

Married at First Sight Australia season 5 couples

Tracey Jewel and Dean Wells

E4

There was a spark from the second they met one another with the pair flirting at the altar. He needed a brunette and the specialists actually delivered with advertising and marketing marketing consultant Tracey, 36, who admitted she’d undergone a full makeover following her final relationship.

Nonetheless, it wasn’t meant to be and their relationship ended.

Nonetheless, Tracey did have a short romance with fellow MAFS star Sean Thomson throughout a break from filming and this continued after the present.

Sarah Roza and Telv Williams

E4

They appeared like the good match – her a 40-year-old magnificence specialist, who needed to start out a household with a “actual man”, and him a 35-year-old building employee with youngsters of his personal.

The pair went all the approach and mentioned “sure” at the remaining determination, however issues rapidly turned bitter.

After their split in March 2019, they each appeared in court docket after every taking out an Apprehended Violence Order, which prevented them from talking publicly about each other.

Matthew Lockett and Alycia Galbraith

E4

Season 5 favourites Matthew and Alycia shocked followers once they tapped out of the MAFS expertise. The 2 had moved into an house collectively, however Mat started sleeping on the sofa after which determined to get his personal house earlier than the pair referred to as it quits for good.

Following the present, plumber Matt, 34, mentioned their relationship was doomed from the begin.

“She’s obtained this innocence and I’m a brat,” he mentioned. “I felt uncomfortable round her.”

Jo McPharlin and Sean Donnelly

E4

They ended their relationship very early on in the experiment, nonetheless, single mom Jo, 41, and pub supervisor Sean, 41, thrilled followers once they met up for an evening out, sparking rumours they had been again on.

Sadly, they didn’t get again collectively, nonetheless, followers have since referred to as for bubbly bride Jo to return to the present and get one other probability at discovering love.

Davina Rankin and Ryan Gallagher

E4

It simply wasn’t meant to be for private coach Davina, 28, and tradesman Ryan, 31.

The pair broke up earlier than the remaining determination. Throughout their marriage, Davina revealed she’d shared a kiss with co-star Dean Wells – ouch!

Charlene Perera and Patrick Miller

E4

Model supervisor Charlene, 35, and operations supervisor Patrick, 36, went all the approach on the present and determined to remain collectively.

Nonetheless, issues didn’t final with the duo releasing statements on social media.

“Charle, my heartfelt needs for you in your journey for love as we embark on our lives publish MAFS… additionally the journey for love will all the time proceed in mine,” he mentioned.

Melissa Walsh and John Robertson

Journalist Melissa, 53, and Enterprise proprietor John, 54, made the determination to remain collectively at the remaining determination. Nonetheless, the couple determined to separate after the present.

The gap between them made it exhausting for his or her relationship to work on the exterior.

The pair introduced that they had parted methods in a joint assertion, saying: “It has been very tough and it make us each very unhappy to say we’ve determined to now not proceed as a pair.”

Troy Delmege and Ashley Irvin

E4

The couple appeared to get on very effectively, nonetheless, when it got here to the remaining stage of the experiment, they mutually ended their marriage.

And similar to their split, they’ve remained amicable, even assembly up for drinks final yr.

Gabrielle Bartlett and Nasser Sultan

E4

Advertising and marketing coordinator/plus-size mannequin Gabrielle, 46, and health teacher Nasser, 52, broke up earlier than the remaining stage of the experiment.

Nonetheless, Gabby did go on to search out love with fellow MAFS star Sean Donnelly after the present.

Justin Fischer and Carly Bowyer

E4

Sadly it wasn’t love at first sight for entrepreneur Justin, 43, and advertising and marketing supervisor Carly, 34.

The pair broke up earlier than the remaining determination, nonetheless, the present did work for Carly in a roundabout way, as she later discovered love with co-star Troy Delmege. They broke up 9 months later, although.

Sean Thomsen and Blair Rachael

E4

Railway technician Sean, 34, and government assistant Blair, 31, didn’t make it on the present.

Regardless of Blair begging him for a second probability, she was rejected by Sean on the present, and he went on to this point Tracey Jewel.

The subsequent Married at First Sight Australia season begins on E4 at 7:30pm. For those who’re in search of extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.