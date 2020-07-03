Are the Married at First Sight couples still collectively? All the pairs now as E4 airs season 4

Married at First Sight Australia is airing on E4 bringing with it greater and higher drama than we frequently see in the UK.

UK viewers are attending to see a reformatted season 4 – although the sequence has aired in Ozsince 2015.

The truth TV sequence sees couple matched up by consultants then marrying actually as they first see one another when one walks down the aisle.

In case you’ve simply tuned in it’s possible you’ll be questioning who made it, who cut up up and what on earth is happening, RadioTimes.com takes a glance at what occurred to all the couples and the place they’re now.

Warning: Spoilers for season 4

The place are the Married at First Sight couples now?

The sequence first aired in 2017 however is at the moment on E4 for the subsequent 5 weeks. The social experiment sees 11 couples matched up over a spread of ages. The couples meet on their marriage ceremony day, get married, after which transfer in collectively to see if they will discover love.

The consultants embody relationship psychologist John Aiken, neuropsychotherapist Trisha Stratford, and courting knowledgeable Mel Schilling. The trio matches up the hopefuls after which add commentary as we watch how they get on from the marriage ceremony day to honeymoon to lengthy after.

The couples don’t participate in a legally binding marriage, as an alternative they meet at an altar for a dedication ceremony. They then determine by then finish of the sequence to get married or not.

Sean Holland and Susan Rowlings

Channel 4

Sean, 35, a farmer, was paired with Susan Rowlings, 37, a mining truck driver.

Whereas Susan’s response was optimistic when Sean rode in on a horse along with his cowboy model hat, after spending time collectively they determined to not get married formally and so they have separated.

They remained associates and each have companions now. Susan gave beginning to her son in 2018 and Sean has proposed to his girlfriend.

Jonathan Troughton and Cheryl Maitland

Channel 4

Entrepreneur Jonathan, 30, married Cheryl, 25, a hair salon assistant. The couple determined to interrupt up earlier than the closing determination needed to be made – and so they haven’t reconciled.

Cheryl then discovered love with plumber Dean Gibbs, who noticed her on the present.

Michael Tomic and Scarlett Cooper



Channel 4



Stripper Michael married aspiring writer Scarlett – each 30. Issues didn’t begin effectively with Michael holding his second job from Scarlett who informed him she liked honesty.

The couple determined to interrupt up earlier than making a closing determination – they’re still separated.

There was a little bit of drama afterwards when Scarlett stated she had obtained texts from Jonathan Troughton one other contestant.

Nadia Stamp and Anthony Manton

Channel 4

Flight attendant Nadia, 36, married racing broadcaster Anthony, 33. They discovered love! Properly, somebody needed to proper?

They determined to get correctly married at the finish of the present – however unhappy information, they then broke up.

It was all a bit awkward, Nadia revealed that Anthony dumped her. Talking to hit.com.au she stated: “He dropped me like a hotcake.”

Simon McQuillan and Alene Khatcherian

Channel 4

Enterprise proprietor Simon was paired with registered nurse Alene. The couple determined to marry on to understand after the expertise that it wasn’t for them – they separated.

Andrew Hills and Vanessa Belvedere

Andy, 30, was paired up with scholar Vanessa, 31. The couple determined to get married, however they modified their minds and ended up separating.

Vanessa determined to dump Andy. She has now moved on, posting photos of her new love on-line.

Lauren Bran and Andrew Jones

Channel 4

Lauren, 33, was coupled with firefighter Andrew, 38. The pair determined to interrupt up earlier than the closing determination. They’re still separated.

Lauren was famously the “runaway bride”. She ditched Andrew in a dramatic TV second. Don’t fear he received a take 2 although.

Cheryl Maitland and Andrew Jones

Hair salon assistant Cheryl, 25, was then paired with firefighter Andrew, 38. In addition they broke up earlier than the closing determination – they continue to be separated.

Sadly, Andrew has stated he suffers from PTSD following the expertise. He stated there have been belief points and he would by no means seem on a present like this once more.

“There’s still a little bit of bitterness and PTSD virtually – such as you see the advert and also you hear the voiceovers and also you still get that rush of a sense, like you already know what’s happening,” he informed the Mail On-line.

Followers criticised Andrew for the feedback he made on Cheryl Maitland’s intelligence and bodily look.

He additionally pretended to grope her breasts throughout an evening in along with his fellow male contestants and when requested per week later if he’d accomplished something incorrect he denied it. “I don’t know what to say to you, it was only a light-hearted boys evening,” he stated.

Cheryl, in fact, was additionally paired up with one other contestant Jonathan earlier than she was paired up with Andrew – each didn’t work out.

She’s now with Dean Gibbs.

John Robertson and Deborah Brosnan

Channel 4

Enterprise proprietor John, 53, was paired with ex-model Deborah, 53. The oldest couple in the experiment they quickly discovered themselves beneath the highlight.

In addition they broke up earlier than a closing determination was made – they’re still separated. Deborah rejected John.

Michelle Marsh and Jesse Konstantinoff

Channel 4

Industrial cleaner Michelle was paired with retailer Jesse, each 31. They determined to not get married.

They continue to be separated, however they’ve remained associates, and have posted selfies on Instagram.

In case you’re questioning why there are two Marshs in the listing… this sequence had twins participate.

Sharon Marsh and Nick Furphy



Channel 4



Enterprise proprietor Sharon was paired with carpenter Nick.

They went forward with the marriage at the finish of the experiment, however then determined to separate afterwards.

Sharon has moved on and met one other man, Julian.

In case you’re searching for extra to look at, take a look at our TV Information.