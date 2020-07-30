Are the Married at First Sight couples still collectively?

Married at First Sight Australia has introduced plenty of drama to the UK since season 4 aired on E4 this July.

UK viewers obtained to see a reformatted season 4 – although the sequence has aired since 2015.

And the actuality TV sequence – which sees couple matched up by specialists then marrying actually as they first see one another when one walks down the aisle – hasn’t been wanting surprises, from contestants getting hitched to multiple individual, to a runaway bride, ahem, Lauren.

The sequence has been so widespread, E4 have revealed they’ll be broadcasting sequence 5 from August.

As the season 4 finale nears, the one query many followers need to know is whether or not any of the couples stayed collectively as soon as the cameras stopped rolling.

RadioTimes.com takes a glance at what occurred to all the couples and the place they’re now.

**Warning: Spoilers for season 4**

The place are the Married at First Sight couples now?

The sequence first aired in 2017 and aired on E4 over 5 weeks this summer time. The social experiment sees 11 couples matched up over a variety of ages. The couples meet on their wedding ceremony day, get married, after which transfer in collectively to see if they’ll discover love.

The specialists embody relationship psychologist John Aiken, neuropsychotherapist Trisha Stratford, and relationship professional Mel Schilling.

The trio matches up the hopefuls after which add commentary as we watch how they get on from the wedding ceremony day to honeymoon to lengthy after.

The couples don’t participate in a legally binding marriage, as a substitute they meet at an altar for a dedication ceremony. They then resolve by the finish of the sequence to get married or not.

Sean Holland and Susan Rowlings

Channel 4

Sean, 35, a farmer, was paired with Susan Rowlings, 37, a mining truck driver.

Whereas Susan’s response was optimistic when Sean rode in on a horse together with his cowboy model hat, after spending time collectively they determined to not get married formally they usually have separated.

They remained associates and each have fully moved on.

On March 24th, 2018, Susan gave beginning to her first son, Ashton. Though she was not with the father, who she had met on-line, the two are co-parenting Ashton.

Sean has additionally discovered his fortunately ever after, as he proposed to girlfriend Roslyn Buerckner in November 2018. The pair are actually married.

Jonathan Troughton and Cheryl Maitland

Entrepreneur Jonathan, 30, married Cheryl, 25, a hair salon assistant. The couple determined to interrupt up earlier than the ultimate resolution needed to be made – they usually haven’t reconciled.

Channel 4

Cheryl mentioned she felt “betrayed” after fellow contestant Scarlett Cooper revealed she’d been receiving texts from Jonathan.

Cheryl obtained a second likelihood with Andrew, nevertheless, they weren’t a match. The pair skilled points from the begin with Andrew complaining he by no means knew if Cheryl was and Cheryl saying he by no means had her again.

After a number of dramatic dinners with the complete group it got here to an finish.

Since leaving the present, she’s managed to search out love with plumber Dean Gibbs, who noticed her on the sequence.

Michael Tomic and Scarlett Cooper



Channel 4



Stripper Michael married aspiring creator Scarlett – each 30. Issues didn’t begin effectively with Michael holding his second job from Scarlett who advised him she cherished honesty.

The couple determined to interrupt up earlier than making a ultimate resolution – they’re still separated.

There was a little bit of drama afterwards when Scarlett mentioned she had obtained texts from Jonathan Troughton in a Married at First Sight textual content scandal.

It doesn’t seem like the pair have reunited since their break up. Scarlett now works as an actress whereas Michael has reportedly refused to speak about the present since leaving.

Nadia Stamp and Anthony Manton

Channel 4

Flight attendant Nadia, 36, married racing broadcaster Anthony, 33. They discovered love! Properly, somebody needed to proper?

They determined to get correctly married at the finish of the present – however unhappy information, they then broke up.

It was all a bit awkward, Nadia revealed that Anthony dumped her as quickly as the cameras lower. Chatting with hit.com.au she mentioned: “He dropped me like a hotcake.”

Simon McQuillan and Alene Khatcherian

Channel 4

Enterprise proprietor Simon was paired with registered nurse Alene.

Regardless of their variations, followers grew to like them, and the pair determined to remain collectively till the finish of the experiment.

Nevertheless, they quickly realised it wasn’t for them and separated.

Rumours started swirling that they’d rekindled their romance after the present, however sadly that’s not true, and it seems to be like Alene might need her eye on one other MAFS star as a substitute…kind of. Discover out extra in our Alene and Simon information.

Andrew Hills and Vanessa Belvedere



E4



Andy, 30, was paired up with scholar Vanessa, 31. The couple determined to get married, however they modified their minds and ended up separating.

Vanessa made the resolution to dump Andy in an emotional break up, after which moved on, sharing photographs of a brand new man on her social media.

Based mostly on his Instagram feed, it doesn’t seem like there’s a brand new girl in his life, but it surely seems to be like he’s having fun with the excessive life, commonly travelling and flying in sizzling air balloons.

We’ve damaged down what triggered Andrew and Vanessa’s emotional break up.

Lauren Bran and Andrew Jones

Channel 4

Lauren, 33, was coupled with firefighter Andrew, 38. The pair determined to interrupt up earlier than the ultimate resolution. They’re still separated.

Lauren was famously the “runaway bride”. She ditched Andrew in a dramatic TV second. Don’t fear he obtained a take two although with Cheryl, though that didn’t end up significantly better.

On the present, we learnt extra about why Lauren dumped Andrew on Married at First Sight.

Cheryl Maitland and Andrew Jones

Hair salon assistant Cheryl, 25, was then paired with firefighter Andrew, 38. Additionally they broke up earlier than the ultimate resolution, and stay separated.

Sadly, Andrew has mentioned he suffers from PTSD following the expertise. He mentioned there have been belief points and he would by no means seem on a present like this once more.

“There’s still a little bit of bitterness and PTSD virtually – such as you see the advert and also you hear the voiceovers and also you still get that rush of a sense, like what’s occurring,” he advised the Mail On-line.

Followers criticised Andrew for the feedback he made on Cheryl Maitland’s intelligence and bodily look at the boy’s night time.

He pretended to grope her breasts throughout an evening in together with his fellow male contestants and when requested per week later if he’d achieved something flawed he denied it. “I don’t know what to say to you, it was only a light-hearted boys night time,” he mentioned.

Cheryl, in fact, was additionally paired up with one other contestant Jonathan earlier than she was paired up with Andrew – each didn’t work out. She’s now with Dean Gibbs.

John Robertson and Deborah Brosnan

Channel 4

Enterprise proprietor John, 53, was paired with ex-model Deborah, 53. The oldest couple in the experiment they quickly discovered themselves below the highlight.

Additionally they broke up earlier than a ultimate resolution was made earlier in the experiment – they’re still separated. Deborah rejected John.

Michelle Marsh and Jesse Konstantinoff

Channel 4

Business cleaner Michelle was paired with retailer Jesse, each 31. They determined to not get married.

They continue to be separated, however they’ve remained associates, and have posted selfies on Instagram.

Michelle started relationship Adam Medwick, a firefighter and a dad-of-one. Nevertheless, she doesn’t appear to be relationship anybody at the second.

This relationship comes after she dated season two’s Jono Pitman.

And when you’re questioning why there are two Marshs in the listing… this sequence had twins participate.

Sharon Marsh and Nick Furphy



Channel 4



Enterprise proprietor Sharon was paired with carpenter Nick.

Whereas Michelle and Jesse’s relationship by no means actually began, Sharon and Nick appeared to make a real connection throughout the sequence.

They went forward with the marriage at the finish of the experiment, nevertheless, determined to separate afterwards.

“I like Nick, however after shifting to Melbourne eight weeks in the past to be with him, I quickly realised that I’m not in love with him,” Sharon advised New Thought at the time. Sharon has now moved on and met one other man, Julian.

Talking about her relationship, she advised the West Australian in 2018: “He’s every little thing I may ever need in a accomplice. To not be a pessimist however I used to be ready for the ‘however’ or baggage. However there wasn’t any. He’s excellent for me.”

