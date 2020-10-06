Are the Married at First Sight UK couples still collectively? Where all the couples are now

A model new sequence of Married at First Sight UK involves Channel 4 on October sixth.

Viewers will watch as 4 courageous singles marry a complete stranger, who they’ll meet on their marriage ceremony day.

This 12 months’s Married at First Sight UK 2020 line-up consists of 56-year-old gross sales director from Solihull, David, and Shareen, 47, who make historical past as the oldest couple to ever be matched on the present.

Becoming a member of David and Shareen on the journey can be Michelle and Owen.

Each couples have been put collectively by the Married at First Sight UK matchmakers, together with Paul C Brunson, Gen Gresset and Dr Angela Smith.

Over the years, the present – which debuted in the UK in 2015 – has managed to create some strong relationships.

However are any of the couples still collectively? RadioTimes.com takes a glance at all the couples from the sequence and the place they are now.

Collection 4

Steph and Jonathan

They have been the first couple to be matched on sequence 4 of the relationship present, however sadly their marriage wasn’t a match made in heaven.

From their honeymoon, it appeared like issues have been off between them and the couple determined to name it quits at the closing resolution.

Talking about their cut up, Steph stated: “No regrets, weirdly. It’s a disgrace it didn’t work. I don’t assume discovering a husband is a factor that should occur.”

Verity and Jack

Channel 4

Issues appeared promising for Verity and Jack, nonetheless, Jack later confirmed onscreen that their paring was over, due to “a lacking jigsaw puzzle”.

He stated: “The final time I noticed Verity was two weeks in the past the place I made a decision that we left it there and go our separate methods.

“It was exhausting making that call and seeing somebody get harm. She is such a tremendous lady, however I didn’t have that connection, that lacking jigsaw puzzle, sadly we didn’t have that.”

Talking about their divorce, a tearful Verity stated: “I actually tried and I assumed we have been in it collectively, and have been each gonna work at it.

Collection 3

Harriet and Richard

Channel 4

When it got here to science, Harriet and Richard appeared like the excellent match.

However sadly, it simply wasn’t meant to be.

In the sequence finale, they filed for divorce after sleeping in separate bedrooms only a week into dwelling collectively.

Talking to the specialists after making the resolution to divorce, Harriet stated: “Clearly I didn’t need, count on it to finish in divorce so I feel I positively go away with a heavy coronary heart.”

The sentiments weren’t mutual although, as police officer Richard, 28, admitted he would have appreciated to present it longer.

“It feels so garbage to form of not make your spouse really feel that manner. I feel deflated simply hits the nail on the head,” he stated.

Stephanie and Ben

Channel 4

Their chemistry was on the spot, with each feeling as if they’d met their excellent match.

However the cracks began to indicate after they moved in collectively.

Ben bought chilly toes and ran off to Portugal. They managed to patch issues up when millionaire Ben whisked Steph away to certainly one of his residences in Cyprus.

Nevertheless, one week after the present, Ben revealed he’d left her and as their divorce finalised Ben went into the Movie star Large Brother residence and revealed that he was having a child along with his thriller girlfriend.

Collection two

Lucie and Steve

The couple cut up after six weeks collectively, however have remained associates. They commonly meet up for a chat over espresso.

Melissa and Clark

Channel 4

Issues appeared robust for Melissa and Clark. The duo went by way of with their marriage ceremony and even moved in collectively at Melissa’s London residence. Nevertheless, they didn’t final and cut up after simply 5 months.

Sara and Adam

It appeared prefer it was utterly over for Sara and Adam, after the pair had an enormous battle on digicam as Adam bought drunk on their honeymoon. Nonetheless, they moved in collectively.

Twelve months later, nonetheless, they bought divorced because of lack of chemistry.

Caroline and Adam

Channel 4

Caroline and Adam made some steps of their relationship, transferring in collectively and even getting a pet rabbit.

Nevertheless, they cut up after a 12 months and Caroline has since discovered love with a brand new man.

Collection one

Emma and James

Channel 4

They have been the first ever couple to stroll down the aisle on the present, nonetheless, issues simply didn’t final for Emma and James.

The pair ended their marriage 34 weeks after the marriage ceremony, admitting they weren’t sexually attracted to one another.

Sam and Jack

Sam and Jack didn’t even undergo with their marriage ceremony. Sam’s household pressured her to again out and the pair ended up relationship away from the present. Nevertheless, it simply wasn’t meant to be they usually cut up inside 4 months.

Kate and Jason

The couple determined to undergo with their marriage ceremony, nonetheless, they broke up simply days after as a result of Jason was caught utilizing Tinder.

Jason has since remarried, whereas Kate is at present single.

Collection 5 of Married at First Sight UK begins on Channel 4 on October sixth at 9:30pm.