Are the soldiers posted in Sichchin not getting enough calories? Government gave this answer

New Delhi: The Union Government on Saturday clarified that there is no shortage in the nutritional value of food given to the soldiers posted in Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield and this is more than enough. Trinamool Congress member Shanta Chhetri had questioned the government in the Rajya Sabha whether there was a 82 percent reduction in the amount of calories consumed by soldiers stationed in Sichchin. In a written reply to this, Minister of State for Defense Shripad Naik said, “Yes, no. No such case has come. The standard ration for one day has enough calories to meet energy expenditure. ” Also Read – Ladakh border dispute: China Study Group’s meeting lasted for about 90 minutes, from defense minister to army chiefs reviewing preparations

He informed that the rationing standards are determined on the basis of nutritional requirement of a soldier according to the energy expenditure of the soldiers under different climatic conditions. He said that in high altitude areas (more than 12000 feet) like Siachen, special standards of rationing are authorized to supply energy expenditure in such situations. Also Read – This is a ‘no-data’ government, PM’s popularity is no longer the same: Congress

Citing a study conducted by the Institute of Defense Physics and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), Naik said that the total energy expenditure for troops deployed at altitudes above 12000 feet is 4270 kcal while the current ration is 5350 kcal. He said, “So it can be seen that the calorie intake from ration is more than enough.” Also Read – Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned four times amid ruckus, slogans of ‘Anurag Thakur apologize’ in Parliament

The Minister of State for Defense stated that there is a well-organized robust mechanism to ensure quality rationing according to the Defense Food Directions, supplying nutritional requirements along with the choice of military parties at all places. He said, “Even in Siachen, quality rations are always ensured according to the choice of the troops and their nutritional requirements.”

It is known that Siachen is the highest military area in the world. It is located in the eastern Karakoram mountain range of the Himalayas. The temperature here reaches minus 50 degrees Celsius in winter.

(input language)