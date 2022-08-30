are they worth it in 2022?

OLED panels, whether in televisions or monitors, have always aroused some reluctance among users. Despite its unrivaled image quality, the risk of burned It is something that generates a certain rejection or distrust, and it is not for less. The high cost they have causes many to opt for panels IPSwhich is usually a safer option and has a longer shelf life.

However, one wonders if this suspicion is founded today, and is that OLED / QLED technology has made significant progress. Without going any further, LG has recently confirmed that it will release an OLED monitor at the end of the year that will meet with many customer demands. We tell you that and much more below under the premise of whether, today, they are worth it (or not) OLED monitors.

OLED monitors: the debate

The truth is that if we focus our interest only In image quality, OLED technology offers numerous advantages: they have better hdrsome black levels matchlessa contrast formidableresponse times tiniest… Why then is there such a residual market today?

If we look at traditional TVs, the diversity of OLED panels is completely different from what we find in monitors. Not only are there many more models but, for years, more and more people have been betting on them for ‘gaming’; Proof of this are all the technologies that they incorporate, including even different viewing modes depending on the genre of video game being played.





On the other hand, in monitors we find an extremely limited offer. Why does this occur? According to the words of Ray Hedrickproduct marketing specialist for ViewSonic, because both markets respond to different needs.

If you use OLED as a PC monitor every day, you will have your desktop there for several hours, and that will always be a problem for OLED.

With these words, Hedrick brings us back to the monotheme that has accompanied OLEDs since their birth: the burned ones.

OLED panels, whether used in monitors or televisions, will always have a lower lifespan than the other options. However, it is also true that significant progress has been made. For example, if we stick strictly to video game use, having fixed aspects of the image on the screen can have a fateful result in the long run. And what do we always have fixed when we play video games? Exactly, the HUD.





OLED panel manufacturers had to find some kind of solution for this. Think about it: it would be completely unsustainable for a company to replace OLED panels if the burn-in occurred within the two-year warranty (which, to top it off, has now been extended to three).

Therefore, improve the useful life of these panels it was fundamental. And the truth is that they have succeeded. For example, and going back to the HUD, we can configure our screen so that those static elements reduce and dim their brightness. All this is detected automatically. We also have the option for the screen to make small movements on these elements so that they do not remain static for too long. Each brand has chosen different paths to overcome these problems.

Advantages of OLED monitors

Now that we have some context on the current situation of these panels, we can talk in depth about their advantages over other alternatives.

pure black: the minimum black value that a screen reaches is a datum very important , since it provides a much higher image quality. OLED panels are the ones that offer a purer black and a better contrast ratio.

the minimum black value that a screen reaches is a datum , since it provides a much higher image quality. OLED panels are the ones that offer a purer black and a better contrast ratio. Balanced values: In addition to the previous point, having a good black level is important, but it is useless if, for example, it has a poor contrast ratio. That is why these monitors usually have fair and balanced values, providing maximum nits, along with black levels, which provide a good ratio contrast.





Response time: a very important feature for most of the PC ‘gaming’ market. In this aspect, these types of panels stand out. In LED technology, the current standard is usually 1ms. On OLED panels, the response time is in 0.001ms .

a very important feature for most of the PC ‘gaming’ market. In this aspect, these types of panels stand out. In LED technology, the current standard is usually 1ms. On OLED panels, the response time is in . Refresh rates: OLED monitors currently have ideal refresh rates for gaming. They are usually between 120Hz or 144Hz, which is a very good figure.

OLED monitors currently have ideal refresh rates for gaming. They are usually between 120Hz or 144Hz, which is a very good figure. NVIDIA G-Sync Compatibility: we consider this function highly fundamental and fortunately we are not going to lack it if we bet on these panels.

we consider this function highly and fortunately we are not going to lack it if we bet on these panels. Best HDR: This technology has been very successful in televisions, giving formidable results in those screens that are capable of making the most of it. However, the monitor market is still quite green. Fortunately, these panels have a much higher HDR than what we are going to find in the other options.

Disadvantages of OLED panels

Obviously, not everything can be rosy. Let’s go now with the cons that this type of monitors have:

High price: Due to the production costs involved in producing this type of screen, the price at which they are put on the market is very high . Although it is true that the quality they offer is, today, unmatched, so is their cost.

Due to the production costs involved in producing this type of screen, the price at which they are put on the market is . Although it is true that the quality they offer is, today, unmatched, so is their cost. Shorter lifespan: Despite all the significant advances that have been made in this area, OLED panels still have a shorter lifespan than other options.





burned: Related to the previous point, the risk of burns still exists. If we opt for this technology, we are going to have to look after it and take care of it.

Related to the previous point, the risk of burns still exists. If we opt for this technology, we are going to have to look after it and take care of it. Low supply: the little existing market currently reduces too much the offers to which we can have access. This can make it difficult to get an OLED monitor at a good price. However, it seems that you may soon see a change of course in this regard. LG has already expressed its intentions and, without going any further, Corsair recently announced an OLED monitor that we can even bend.

Last conclusions

As we have seen, not everything is so white or so black. The final assessment of whether or not they are worth it must be decided by each one. In our view, it is an option to be taken into account. if we can afford it and we will take care of it. In case we do not want to worry about its maintenance or prefer cheaper alternatives, it is better opt for another panel.

As a final recommendation, on our sister page 3DJuegosPC, they are published regularly lots of monitor deals. If you are interested in buying one, we recommend that you have cast eye.