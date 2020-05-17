Are Those Survivor Contestants Really Retired? Here’s What Jeff Probst Says

Season 40 was so emotional and so draining that I would not be stunned if a few those that retired would possibly rethink a yr or two down the highway. I do know a few of them are performed for good, however I believe there is perhaps a bit little bit of hope for somebody like Jeremy [Collins], Tyson [Apostol], Natalie or Sarah. Actually, I might take any of them again. These are the very best of the very best!