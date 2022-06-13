Are you a fan of classic platforming? Then check out GOG’s new free game, and more goodies await

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse lands on the CD Projekt RED platform along with a new system in its summer sales.

GOG continues to hand out free games left and right, and now they wanted to activate our nostalgia with a title that all fans of the game will love. most classic platform: Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, one of the installments that continues the adventures of this heroine through levels full of enemies, falls, bosses and other kinds of danger.

If you’re interested in this game and ready to show off your skills in the genre, keep in mind that Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse will be free on the CD Projekt RED platform until June, 15. This is set to be the third game GOG is giving away in recent weeks, so we can look forward to it. a new game at zero cost as soon as this opportunity ends with the delivery of Shantae.

It is important to note that GOG is carrying out this initiative in the midst of its Summer Offers, so, in addition to the free games, we can also search through all the bargains offered by said application. On the other hand, the platform now surprises us with the return of a system that introduces new discounts every 6 hours, which replace other discounts previously presented. Therefore, CD Projekt RED invites us to be vigilant in order to take advantage of the reduced prices before they disappear in a short time.

This festival of discounts helps us to expand our digital library with games of all kinds. If you want to save yourself the hassle of looking for the best deals, keep in mind that we have prepared compilations With 9 strategy games for less than 10 euros and 9 recommended RPGs for less than 5 euros, we already have a good reason to connect to GOG and participate in their Summer Sales.