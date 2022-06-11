“Are you a lion or a pretty kitten?”: the unusual question that sparked a cross between Gattusso and a journalist in his presentation in Valencia

The unusual question to Gattuso in his presentation as coach of Valencia

Valencia wants to take a leap forward next season and one of its main bets was hiring the Italian Gennaro Gattuso as the new technical director to replace the Spanish Pepe Bardolás, who led the team That to ninth place, 11 units away from keeping a ticket to international competitions.

During his presentation there was an unexpected cross between the coach and a journalist as a result of an unusual question. “Mister, are you a lion or are you a cute kitty?” , was the query that unleashed everything. The world champion in Germany in 2006 is known within the football environment for his strong temperament on the playing fields.

After consulting with the translator what was the question they had asked him, Rino outlined: “What do you think? What you think, remember it in your head and then, in a month, two months, we talk about this. If you think I’m a kitten or a lion.”

Although the journalist tried to calm things down by stating that he asked him “without any malice”, the former Milan footballer remained firm in his position: “Later, a month, two months, we talked about this. We have a coffee and we talk”.

Beyond this crossing, the former Milan and Napoli technical director (he won the Italian Cup in 2020) focused on the arrival of reinforcements to make a leap in quality. “We have talked about our way of approaching the team, of playing from the bottom, the lines, always with four behind, technical aspects, such as positioning forwards, but about what we want players who want to, who have fire inside, I insist a lot on fire ”, he stated. Some of the main figures in the Valencian cast are midfielder Carlos Soler, left-back José Gayá and Portuguese winger Gonçalo Guedes.

“We want to make a team that owns possession of the ball, with players who always have that feeling of belonging, that fire. Valencia’s past is very important and we have to keep it in mind at all times. This shirt weighs and they have to know it, ”he added.

Regarding the players they will look for in the next transfer window, Gattuso remarked: “I would like to work with players who have failed, with an almost losing profile, I would like that profile, players who think that Valencia truly believes in them and come with desire ”.

