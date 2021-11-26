Are you able to consider John Wick or Neo in Mortal Kombat? Keanu Reeves has it beautiful transparent

They’re two of probably the most legendary characters in cinema lately, performed via one of the prolific stars in Hollywood historical past. This is the reason it’s commonplace that rumors or needs start to get up to see characters like Neo from the Matrix or John Wick in a preventing online game like Mortal Kombat, which has already presented different icons within the trade in recent years.

However, Keanu Reeves himself would no longer glance kindly on that Neo or John Wick will sign up for the record of to be had opponents of Mortal Kombat, as we will learn in an interview performed via Esquire.

“If it trusted me? No, Mortal Komat is superior in numerous techniques, however I feel … , Neo, John Wick, they are on their very own“, remark Keanu Reeves.”Mortal Kombat is doing its factor too“.

The actor does no longer hesitate to split the trail of all, leaving the Matrix and John Wick at the movie aspect and Mortal Kombat at the online game aspect. Every now and then you should not have to position all of it in combination.

Those rumors in regards to the conceivable arrival of those characters to the sport comes as a result of NetherRealm, building studio for the Mortal Kombat franchise, is owned via Warner Bros., which is identical one who has the rights to the Matrix saga. Already in 2019, as Sport Informer feedback, Ed Boon was once about to include Neo into Injustice 2, the preventing recreation starring superheroes.

Even though Keanu Reeves makes it rather transparent in those statements, Do you want to look Neo or John Wick in a online game like Mortal Kombat? What the actor does no longer appear to disgust is enjoying a task within the Surprise Cinematic Universe, and aware of his ultimate phrases about it.