Are you in the United States as a tourist? So you can extend your visa

If you want to extend your visit to the US and have entered on B1 (business) or B2 (tourism) visas, you can do so by following a few steps.

If you entered the US legally, you did so with a show B1 (business) or a visa B2 (of tourism). Both can be extended. For this you must fill the form I-539 from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). You must first be sure you meet these requirements:

1. You entered the US on a nonimmigrant visa.

2. You do not have a criminal record or have committed a crime that violates non-immigrant status.

3. Your stay has not expired.

To know that your stay has not expired don’t look at the visa stamp : the date that matters is the one indicated by your I-94 card.

What is the I-94 card? It is what the immigration agent gives you at the point of entry (the airport, for example) to the country. This document indicates the date you arrived and also the date you must leave the US . You have to request the extension before this date: otherwise, your legal stay will have expired. It is best to do 45 days before. If that doesn’t happen you will have to prove that:

To know the exact limit of your stay, do not look at the visa stamp but at the date indicated on your I-94 Card. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

1. The delay in filing the petition is reasonable and was due to unavoidable circumstances.

2. You never violated the condition of your visa (for example, if you are a tourist, you did not work).

3. You remain a bona fide nonimmigrant.

4. You are not in deportation proceedings.

In other words, if you don’t start the process at least 45 days before your departure date, you will find yourself in a mess that is best avoided.

Now that you know that you have not failed to comply with the requirements to extend your visit, let’s continue with the process.

You have to submit the form I-535: Application to Extend or Change Nonimmigrant Status. A Nonimmigrant is any person who has entered the US without intent to immigrate. It must be the person who entered with a nonimmigrant visa, that is, you, who makes the application.

You will also have to indicate the reason and the extension and you should include a list of places you will visit. You must continue with the same intentions and activities that you reported at the beginning of the trip. Within the same visa extension application you can include all the members of your family (spouse and children under 21 years of age).

To extend your tourist visa, you must fill out form I-539. Ideally, do it 45 days before your stay ends.

If you do not submit your application before your date of leaving the country, remaining in the United States makes you undocumented. Your visa will be canceled and, depending on your situation and how long you have been without status, you will be denied entry on future trips. This happens even if only 24 hours have passed since your stay expired according to the I-94 card.

Failure to comply with the requirements of your visa can be punished with up to three to 10 years of inadmissibility. If it happens, you will need to ask for a pardon to be able to return, and that is another problem that you do not want to go through.

With information from USCIS. This note does not consitue or replace legal advice.

