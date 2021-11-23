Are you looking for a gaming keyboard? This complete and mechanical Corsair is at an all-time low for Black Friday: less than 150 euros

The keyboard is one of the most important peripherals when we play games. Above all, when we talk about competitive titles where using a keyboard and mouse usually offers a better user experience than the controller. AND we don’t always have to spend a fortune to get a more than solvent model.

Like this K95 RGB Platinum from Corsair, which incorporates everything a demanding user needs and which is now lowered to its all-time low on the occasion of Black Friday 2021. We can take it home for 137.99 euros, compared to almost 200 that it usually costs.

It is, as we say, the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum, an excellent mechanical gaming keyboard that connects via cable. It is a large and complete model, of those that incorporate a numerical section in the right area. In addition to wrist rests with which to gain ergonomics and comfort.





Corsair K95 RGB Platinum – Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Cherry MX Speed, RGB multicolor backlight, Spanish QWERTY), black [España]

On the other hand, how could it be otherwise, it has configurable RGB backlighting. And also with six macro keys that we can adjust to our liking, as well as a series of dedicated multimedia keys and buttons that allow us to modify aspects of our equipment (such as the volume) in real time and without leaving the video games.

It is made of brushed aluminum and includes a tremendously gamer aesthetic that fits perfectly in flashy setups loaded with RGB lights and other gaming peripherals.

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to deals, services like Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, become a Prime Student it costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains Xataka, Xataka Móvil, Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, 3DJuegos, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

Too you can find here the best offers of Black Friday 2021.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.