Are you looking forward to a new Dead Space? All the new information and images about his heir for this year: The Callisto Protocol

If you like horror games, you’re sure to have The Callisto Protocol in your sights, the latest from one of the fathers of Dead Space, and if that’s not the case, get ready! Because something big is coming. Confronted by nightmarish creatures in a special station, this new survival horror has the necessary ingredients to become one of the most outstanding video games of 2022. These are its keys.

We are at an unknown time point; we only know that he is future300 years ahead of the present, and that we manage at Jacob Lee, an inmate thrown into a space jail on Callisto, one of the four large Jovian moons, for crashing cargo into the satellite. In moments, everything goes to waste: humans transform into something called Biophage, an irrational way of life that wreaks havoc wherever it goes, murdering, cutting down, killing. And our goal, of course, will be none other than to discover what has caused these mutations while we don’t die trying. Something that apparently will not be easy. Does it sound like something to you? It is likely that the premise of The Callisto Protocol is familiar to you, very much in line with the mythical Dead Space, but it is normal since one of the fathers of the Visceral Games classic is also the main person in charge of this new survival horror that is released this same year on PC and Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Thanks to the latest issue of the Game Informer magazine to which the 3DJuegos editorial team is subscribed, we have had access to a lot of news related to this new work by Glen Schofield that, eye to the data, those responsible have explained that it is no longer set in the same PUBG universe as it was initially announced. The brutality of the combat, the terrifying design of the monsters, the scenarios, and the very story with which it promises to make us suffer from nightmares are some of the most striking aspects of this title set on one of Jupiter’s satellites. What can we expect from The Callisto Protocol? Take a pencil and paper because below we will tell you the highlights of this promising survival horror through 6 keys that make it difficult not to get excited about this Striking Distance project.

The protagonist of The Callisto Protocol

If Isaac Clarke from Dead Space was a simple mechanical engineer hell was upon him, the same goes for Jacob Lee from The Callisto Protocol, since we are talking about a cargo driver who ends up in prison for an accident that leads him to collide with the satellite Callisto. He’s just a pilot no combat training. A fundamental premise for Schofield, that he wants to flee from the image of the typical super soldier capable of resisting any challenge. “We want you to scare even the simplest enemy”, can be read on Game Informer. An idea that, for example, also worked very well in the already classic Resident Evil 7. Embodying someone who is as scared and disoriented as you contributes to creating a greater sense of terror.

The Monsters of The Callisto Protocol

Biophage. That’s what they’re called mutants who will seek to hunt us down. These are human forms apparently contaminated with a substance or something that transforms them. But these forms are very recognizable by their physical attributes. This immersion is also key: we are not dealing with zombies or enigmatic entities with superhuman abilities, but with own genetic variations. In fact, Schofield puts it this way: “All designs start from a human form. We start with something real, and we mutate it into something that transcends that reality. We like the idea of ​​unleashing the beast and unleashing the animal. This feels brutal, intimidating.” The idea of ​​facing humans is also terrifying: the greatest fear lies in dealing with the everyday, with the day-to-day, and that is where this game can shine.

Severances and brutality

Schofield sweeps for home. One of the hallmarks of Dead Space is the brutality. The plasma pistol or heavy stomps were capable of severing the limbs of enemies. Here will also be of that: according to Game Informer, there are scenes really grotesque, with enemy skulls stamped against a wall or rooms straight out of a Tarantino movie. Dismembering enemies is also of interest from the design: cutting a leg makes them unable to run towards us, or doing it with an arm will prevent us from being grabbed. We will have a baton to attack melee and firearms to hit from a distance. Combining both styles will be key; not wasting ammunition and not dying trying to just hit a monster seems key to not dying in the attempt to flee from Callisto.

Special weapons in The Callisto Protocol

The trailer points to a “gravitational technology” called GRP. This is used by prison operators to “ensure control of the inmates.” Of course, we can also use it: it will be a very useful tool to interact with the environment, being able to get closer to the monsters and then push them against a barrel or a thorny wall; deter large groups of enemies; or precipitate them by some turbine or precipice. The environment is important; it is yet another weaponyet another resource we can use to dispatch the Biophage before they do it to us.

The perfect mix of action and horror

The Striking Distance team puts a lot of emphasis on balancing the phases of tension and action with the phases of more restlessness. To do this, they coin a concept, that of “horror engineering”. Schofield says about it: “In the beginning, you walk through a door and something happens. Sure, you’re already nervous with every door you open. When time passes and you see that nothing happens, you kind of let your guard down. And that’s where you we have […] It’s very important to be meticulous, to make these scenes have the maximum possible impact on the players.” It’s a very interesting idea because aside from tormenting you with gruesome images, it seems that The Callisto Protocol will also lean on psychological horror so that your own imagination plays tricks on you.

The graphics and light in The Callisto Protocol

The studio has put a lot of effort into creating an oppressive, unconventional atmosphere. Mark Koven (The Witch, The Lighthouse), creator of a technology called The Apprehension Engine, and guitarist Tony Duggan-Smith, are in charge of creating the sounds and effects necessary to immerse us in this universe in an original way. In video game design, light is a compass; Many times the path is delimited thanks to this. In fear it is usually associated with calm, safe areas. Well, this won’t be the case here: “Normally light is related to hope. Here it’s the opposite: we wanted to get that into the head, that you feel worse the closer you get to her“. Light, therefore, will be a narrative element but in a different way than we understand.

As you can see, there are reasons to be excited about The Callisto Protocol. In the vein of the fantastic Dead Space, the team led by Glen Schofield wants to terrify us in different ways in a claustrophobic sci-fi setting that will not lack gore and shocking images. That key elements of its previous survival horror, such as the possibility of mutilating enemies, are present here, reinforce the idea that this promises to be a worthy heir to the great legacy of terror that the sadly disappeared Visceral Games team left us with. We remind you that if you subscribe you can delve into many more details and information in the latest issue of Game Informer magazine, from which we have extracted the necessary information to prepare this article along with many other data that we knew.

Even without a specific release date, what we do know is that this nightmare adventure will be released in 2022. The wait will be long, but it seems that it will be worth it.