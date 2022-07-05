Are you moving away from Boca? In Brazil they say that Arturo Vidal will play for Flamengo

The Chilean would have his destiny in Brazil. Photo: REUTERS/Marcelo Hernandez

Boca Juniors has the Libertadores Cup “between eyebrows” and for this he wants to continue strengthening his team facing the playoffs of the contest, so in the last hours he raised a formal offer to Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal with an attractive contract three years that the current player of Inter of Italy will have to analyze.

Although the Chilean, that the past May 22 turned 35 years oldis a player of Nerazzurri and there he plays little, he does not have the objective of other South American soccer players, as in the cases of the Uruguayans Diego Godin (in Velez) or Luis Suarez (River intends it) to have continuity thinking about the Qatar World Cup because the Andean team will not play him and his manifest desire to play sometime in Boca It is what drives the xeneize board to go in search of it.

The offer, according to sources close to The Bombonerait will have two stages for the same period of time: a year and a half. That’s why the first would end in December 2023 and the second, for automatic renewal, in June 2025.

Nevertheless, from Brazil ruled out the future of the King Arthur in the riverside club, since the portal The globe announced that the midfielder will join Flamengo, given that the Rio de Janeiro entity would have closed the link with its representatives André Cury y Fernando Felicevich. Even the journalist Benjamin Back He was the first to report on the arrangement between the parties and stressed that the soccer player will arrive in the city next week.

Clearly economics is not a reason why Vidal would interrupt his successful career in European football to come to South America. Everything would seem to lean then for the strictly sporting. Another inconvenience for Boca refers to the obstacle that could arise from the foreigners quotathat Sebastián Battaglia’s squad has it widely covered despite the recent nationalization of the Colombian frank fabra. That is to say that the club should get rid of the Venezuelan Jan Hurtado, just got back from Brazil. The other five foreigners (by regulation in Argentina you can have six but only 5 can sign a return) are Peruvians Carlos Zambrano and Luis Advinculathe Colombians Jorman Campuzano and Sebastian Villa and the Paraguayan Oscar Romero.

For now, Vidal is enjoying his vacations in Chile and this week he attended the party that Colo Colo beat him for 2 a 0 as a local to Inter de Porto Alegre, for the first leg of Round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

