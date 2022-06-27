“Are you sleepy dad?”: Luis Suárez took a surprise photo of Messi and posted it on social networks

Lionel enjoys the holidays with his friends (@daniellasemaan)

Lionel Messi continues in Ibiza, where it rests to start with the battery full for the second half of the year. After the celebration of his 35th birthday, the Argentine star enjoys with his friends Luis Suarez y Cesc Fábregas. The Uruguayan striker took advantage of the intimacy with the Money y He uploaded a photo to his social networks that quickly went viral.

In the image, the man from Rosario can be seen lying in an armchair with a blanket and a pillow taking a nap. “Are you sleepy dad? It’s 18:09, go crazy!”wrote Lucho with several emojis of smiles and a strong sun that confirms the veracity of the time highlighted by the former Atlético de Madrid striker. As could be seen on social networks days ago, Leo, Anto and company are in the “Beautiful island”as Roccuzzo baptized it in his posts and they clear their minds before returning to their respective clubs.

It is worth remembering that a few days ago, Leo Messi also celebrated with his teammates Argentine national teamwho shared postcards of the party on social networks. Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Giovani Lo Celso, Joaquín Correa, Nahuel Molina, Lautaro Martínez, Ángel Correa, Ángel Di María and Alejandro Papu Gómez They are the ones who said present. was also Javier PastoreRosario’s former teammate in the Albiceleste.

Luis Suárez captured Lionel Messi in full siesta

Antonela also uploaded another photo during the last hours in which the four couples who star in the trip are seen: Suarez he is sitting next to his wife sofia balbywhile other members of that table were Cesc Fábregas and his wife Daniella Saaanin addition to Mariana Balby (Suarez’s sister-in-law) and her husband. The table has the hashtag “#NoHayVeranoSinKeso”, and they posed for the flashes all together and then the women got together separately.

There are still days of relaxation left for the captain of the Argentine team, since the preseason with the PSG will start next July 4th with an international tour of Japan. He will stay on the Asian continent until Monday 25, the day on which he will play the last of the three scheduled matches, against Play Osaka at the Panasonic Stadium Suite. Previously he will face Kawasaki Frontale at the National Stadium in Tokyo (Wednesday 20) and at Urawa Red Diamonds at Saitama Stadium (Saturday 23).

After the exotic preseason, the Paris Saint Germain The defense of the title will begin in the Ligue 1 in front of Clermont during the weekend of Friday 5 to Sunday 7 August. Although in addition to the local championship, the Cups and the Champions League with the Parisian cast, the main objective of Lionel Messi is he World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Antonela’s photo with all the couples (@antonelaroccuzzo)

The women took advantage and took a separate photo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

KEEP READING:

The video of the lunch that Lionel Messi enjoyed in Ibiza: a kiss with Antonela Roccuzzo, a hug from Mateo and a joke from Luis Suárez

Lionel Messi’s Birthday Photo Album: Inner Circle Friends, Argentina National Team Squad and Drinks

Lionel Messi turns 35: from Antonela Roccuzzo’s love message to PSG’s special post, with a very Argentine wink