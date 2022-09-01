“Are you surprised by your level?”: Serena Williams’ response that sparked laughter from the entire stadium at the US Open

Serena Williams spoke after her victory over Anett Kontaveit

At 40, Serena Williams continues at a steady pace while taking his last steps as a professional tennis player. The American defeated the Estonian Anett Kontaveit, number 2 in the WTA, in two and a half hours, 7(7)-6(4), 2-6 and 6-2 and He qualified for the 16th final of the US Open.

The current 413 of the ranking stunned with another heartwarming wingiving a new lesson to the aspiring successors including last year’s finalists, the young Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernández, already eliminated.

At the same time, the experienced athlete made everyone laugh at the Arthur Ashe with her statements after the match, when the presenter asked her if she was surprised by the performance she had been showing in the competition.

“Are you surprised by your performance so far?”, the chronicler consulted him after the second victory at the US Open. Between astonished and bewildered, the former number 1 in the world replied: “What?”, beginning to arouse some laughter among the public.

“Are you surprised with your level?” The journalist replied and, after a brief awkward silence, the tennis player’s features transformed and the laughter of the followers exploded inside the enclosure: “No, I know,” the reporter replied to herself. “I mean… I’m Serena,” she replied. and added: “When I lost the second set I thought: ‘I have to give my best effort because this could be the end’”.

Serena Williams agreed to the sixteenth in what could be her last professional tournament (Reuters)

Subsequently, the American will also compete from this Thursday in doubles with her sister Venushas announced that his departure from tennis is close but he is reluctant to confirm if it will happen in this Grand Slam: “There’s no rush, I’m loving this crowd.”he repeated with a smile. “It’s really fantastic, there’s still a little bit more in me, we’ll see.”

As far as the match is concerned, Williams, who He played only his sixth game in the last year, faced a greater challenge than in her debut on Monday against Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, number 80 in the WTA.

Kontaveit came back from the opening set achieved by Serena but, encouraged by her 23,800 passionate followersthe American imposed her still devastating service and her hierarchy to overcome the challenge.

Serena Williams beat the current number 2 in the WTA ranking (USA TODAY Sports)

“It was hard”Kontaveit acknowledged about the atmosphere on the Arthur Ashe track. “I expected it, I saw it in the previous gamebut you can not learn from the mistakes of others and it was one that I had never felt.

the australian Ajla Tomljanovic, number 46 in the world ranking, will be the next rival to beat Serena to access the round of 16 of the US Open, a tournament he has won six times.

